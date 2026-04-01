The Zermatt Unplugged Festival has finally returned, creating an intimate space for well-known acts in an unimaginable setting.

Essential to Europe’s music scene

This acoustic music festival showcases well-known musicians as well as new talents in a unique setting. Zermatt Unplugged was founded in 2007 by Thomas Sterchi and Marco Godat, and now there are over 100 artists that perform over five days on 17 different stages in the beautiful village of Zermatt as well as the nearby mountains.

The entire experience is magical with clean acoustic music, stunning mountain scenery, fresh spring snow, and the incomparable ambience of the Matterhorn region. Previous famous performers include Jessie J, Passenger, James Morrison, Nelly Furtado, Billy Idol, Lionel Richie, and many more.

Artists that will be performing at Zermatt Unplugged this year will be: