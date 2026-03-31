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ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English

ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English

ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English

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The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf and Théãtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004 Zurich, Lausanne
From 57,20 swiss francs
Get your tickets now

The shows of ISMO on October 11 and 12 have to be postponed due to ISMO suffering an accident. The good news is that there are replacement dates for you.
The shows will now take place:

Monday, June 22, 2026 Théâtre de Beaulieu, Lausanne
Tuesday, June 23, 2026 THE HALL, Dübendorf

Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates.

ISMO is often called “the most insightful comic in Finland.” Now a resident in the United States, he continues to be the ultimate observer of culture and master of word-play.

His sharp writing and uniquely hilarious delivery make quick fans of people of all backgrounds. No matter where you are in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way.

Swiss tour dates

As part of his WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR, ISMO is playing two dates in Switzerland, and tickets for both are selling fast!

Lausanne event information:

  • Date: Monday, June 22
  • Time: 8pm
  • Location: Théâtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004
  • Get your tickets today

Zürich event information:

  • Date: Tuesday, June 23
  • Time: 8pm
  • Location: The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf
  • Get your tickets now

Get your tickets to ISMO's WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR

 Reaching new highs

ISMO’s WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR kicked off in Australia and New Zealand in November 2024 and continues across the US, Europe, Canada and beyond in 2026. ISMO was the first Finnish comedian to perform on CONAN, and the clip of his performance has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 135 million views!

His debut appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden brought an overwhelming response and a new level of success, garnering astronomical growth on his social media. ISMO hit the road almost non-stop with sold-out performances in clubs and theatres internationally.

He attracted big fans such as Gabriel Iglesias, who asked ISMO to open for his groundbreaking special at Dodger Stadium in front of 60.000 fans. Later, ISMO opened for Gabriel at the 02 Arena in London. ISMO went on to sell out his own European tour, adding a second show in each city! This is your chance to catch ISMO while tickets are still available!

Don't miss out - book today

ISMO is one of the top international comedians out there, and his shows often sell out. Book your tickets today to make sure you don't miss out on a chance to see this thoughtful and hilarious comedian in action.

Get your tickets now
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