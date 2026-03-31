ISMO's WOOHOO! WORLD TOUR: Insightful Finnish comedy in English

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The shows of ISMO on October 11 and 12 have to be postponed due to ISMO suffering an accident. The good news is that there are replacement dates for you.

The shows will now take place: Monday, June 22, 2026 Théâtre de Beaulieu, Lausanne

Tuesday, June 23, 2026 THE HALL, Dübendorf Tickets already purchased will remain valid for the new dates. ISMO is often called “the most insightful comic in Finland.” Now a resident in the United States, he continues to be the ultimate observer of culture and master of word-play.

His sharp writing and uniquely hilarious delivery make quick fans of people of all backgrounds. No matter where you are in the world, ISMO has an undeniable ability to make people see familiar cultural norms in an entirely new way. As part of his WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR, ISMO is playing two dates in Switzerland, and tickets for both are selling fast! Lausanne event information: Date: Monday, June 22

Monday, June 22 Time: 8pm

8pm Location: Théâtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004

Théâtre de Beaulieu, Av. Bergières 10, 1004 Get your tickets today Zürich event information: Date: Tuesday, June 23

Tuesday, June 23 Time: 8pm

8pm Location: The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf

The Hall, Hoffnigstrasse 1, 8600 Dübendorf Get your tickets now Get your tickets to ISMO's WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR Reaching new highs ISMO’s WOO HOO! WORLD TOUR kicked off in Australia and New Zealand in November 2024 and continues across the US, Europe, Canada and beyond in 2026. ISMO was the first Finnish comedian to perform on CONAN, and the clip of his performance has become one of the most viewed late-night sets with over 135 million views! His debut appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden brought an overwhelming response and a new level of success, garnering astronomical growth on his social media. ISMO hit the road almost non-stop with sold-out performances in clubs and theatres internationally.