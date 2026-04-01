Record Store Day in Switzerland
Record Store Day in Switzerland
Record stores, which until only recently were considered a relic of the past, have - in the internet age - seen a big increase in popularity.
For the burgeoning population of vinyl enthusiasts and collectors, Record Store Day provides a chance to appreciate the unique experience of vinyl listening within a vibrant community, and maybe pick out some excellent deals. For anyone working or studying in Switzerland, Record Store Day (RSD) is one for your calendar! This year, RSD takes place on April 18, 2026.
The rebirth of vinyl
With the huge increase in online music purchasing and streaming, which sacrifice audio quality and a feeling of personal investment for convenience and price, a large portion of the population now experiences an alienation from the social aspect of music listening.
The backlash has taken the form of the remarkable resurgence of independent record stores in the past decade or so, as more and more consumers crave personal music recommendations from an experienced salesperson over automated recommendations, and the warm sense of community that comes with gathering around an LP player over the isolation of earbuds.
Originally conceived in 2007 as a small independent event in the United States, Record Store Day has since ballooned into what, by some measures, is the largest annual music event in the world, with over 3.000 shops on four continents participating.
What to expect at Record Store Day in Switzerland
Visitors of record stores in Swiss cities like Zurich, Geneva, Bern and Basel can expect much more than the standard experience of flipping through vinyl. At hundreds of locations across the globe, there will be live music, band meet-and-greets, and parties to celebrate the event. Around 500 exclusive record releases are scheduled for the big day, including special and limited edition LPs, and previously unpublished B-side compilations.
For more information on the special releases, including a complete list of all participating record shops in Switzerland and directions by public transport, please visit the official Record Store Day website.