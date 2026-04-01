Record Store Day in Switzerland

Record stores, which until only recently were considered a relic of the past, have - in the internet age - seen a big increase in popularity.

For the burgeoning population of vinyl enthusiasts and collectors, Record Store Day provides a chance to appreciate the unique experience of vinyl listening within a vibrant community, and maybe pick out some excellent deals. For anyone working or studying in Switzerland, Record Store Day (RSD) is one for your calendar! This year, RSD takes place on April 18, 2026.

The rebirth of vinyl

With the huge increase in online music purchasing and streaming, which sacrifice audio quality and a feeling of personal investment for convenience and price, a large portion of the population now experiences an alienation from the social aspect of music listening.

The backlash has taken the form of the remarkable resurgence of independent record stores in the past decade or so, as more and more consumers crave personal music recommendations from an experienced salesperson over automated recommendations, and the warm sense of community that comes with gathering around an LP player over the isolation of earbuds.