Jo Koy live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Get tickets to the brand new show from Jo Koy live in Zurich!

Don't miss your chance to watch Jo Koy live in Zurich

Get your tickets to the outstanding stand-up comedy show by Jo Koy live in Zurich at Theatre 11 on May 31, 2026, at 7.30pm.

You may have watched him on Netflix or other streaming platforms. In total, he has seven well-received specials across Netflix and Comedy Central, and Pollstar and Billboard have consistently ranked him among the top 10 highest-grossing stand-up comedians year after year. In 2026, you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Zurich, as part of his European tour.

About Jo Koy

Jo Koy is one of the most exciting stand-up comedians of the present day. He started out performing in a Las Vegas coffeehouse and then went on to perform at sold-out arenas across the globe. He connects with audiences from all walks of life with his warm, sharp comedy rooted in his Filipino heritage and larger-than-life family.