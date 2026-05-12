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Jo Koy live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Jo Koy live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Jo Koy live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Theater 11, Thurgauerstrasse 7, 8050 Zurich
From 52,10 Swiss francs
Get tickets now!

Get tickets to the brand new show from Jo Koy live in Zurich!

Don't miss your chance to watch Jo Koy live in Zurich

Get your tickets to the outstanding stand-up comedy show by Jo Koy live in Zurich at Theatre 11 on May 31, 2026, at 7.30pm. 

You may have watched him on Netflix or other streaming platforms. In total, he has seven well-received specials across Netflix and Comedy Central, and Pollstar and Billboard have consistently ranked him among the top 10 highest-grossing stand-up comedians year after year. In 2026, you have a chance to see his live stand-up comedy show in Zurich, as part of his European tour.

Jo Koy Poster

About Jo Koy

Jo Koy is one of the most exciting stand-up comedians of the present day. He started out performing in a Las Vegas coffeehouse and then went on to perform at sold-out arenas across the globe. He connects with audiences from all walks of life with his warm, sharp comedy rooted in his Filipino heritage and larger-than-life family. 

In 2023, he signed a deal with Netflix. The first, Jo Koy: Live From Brooklyn, was released in June 2024 and quickly became the sixth most-watched special that year, clocking up over 240 million minutes viewed worldwide. His second Netflix special is on its way later this year.  In total, he has seven well-received specials across Netflix and Comedy Central.

Beyond stand-up, Koy has built a solid screen career. He starred in the 2022 Universal Pictures comedy Easter Sunday, a film inspired by his own life and Filipino roots, produced by Steven Spielberg's Amblin Partners. He has also appeared in Disney's Haunted Mansion, lent his voice to Netflix's Monkey King and Leo, and featured in Paramount+'s The Tiger's Apprentice.

In March 2026, Koy and fellow comedian Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias made history by becoming the first comedians ever to sell out SoFi Stadium. That same year, he was immortalised at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, taking his place among the comedy greats.

Get your tickets to see Jo Koy's stand-up show

Get your tickets to see Jo Koy at Theater 11 in Zurich. Tickets start at 52,10 Swiss francs.

Age guidance: Strictly 16+, even if accompanied by an adult. Potential swearing and adult content. 

Get tickets now!
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