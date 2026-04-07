SlowUp is a series of one-day cycling tours taking place all over Switzerland. The roads are closed especially for the occasion, so it's a great way to get to know each region of Switzerland by bike, with the added privilege of feeling unthreatened by fast-moving vehicles. Whether you're an experienced cyclist, a cycling novice or a parent wondering where to bring your children on an adventurous but safe bike ride, then this is just the thing!

Swiss roads close for cyclists during SlowUp

The event was established in 2000 and has steadily increased in popularity ever since. Thanks to its success, the event has now spread to a number of Swiss cantons. The roads are closed, and therefore, some of the most amazing routes that are not usually safely accessible are right at your pedalling feet! It attracts cyclists, young and old, from all walks of life, including families, students, groups of friends, corporate team outings and anybody with even a remote interest in cycling.

You can take part on your bike, on roller skates or any mode of transport as long as you are using your own muscle power (although e-bikes are also allowed). It even attracts running groups and some casual walkers. The event takes place in any weather, and participation is free! There's no need for a map because the route is pre-planned by the organisers, and therefore it's hard to miss all the colourful signs and arches.

Cyclists can meet at the starting point and hit the road together or they can join at any part of the route. There's no obligation to finish the course, and it is certainly not a race - it's just for pure enjoyment! Take in the gorgeous vistas of lakes, rivers and mountains while you cruise along the picturesque cycling routes.