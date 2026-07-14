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Paléo Festival Nyon is an outstanding summer music festival in Nyon in Canton Vaud, with giants of the hiphop, rap and electronic dance music worlds. A total of 250 performances take place at the seven-day festival, across seven stages. Rap and hiphop acts from all over the world take to the stage, and French rap is put on a high pedestal. The festival stands for more than just music - it's an unforgettable experience in itself. Paléo Festival Nyon prides itself on world-class rap, pop and hiphop music along with its impressive and varied side programme, camping and an unbeatable atmosphere. Photo: © Paléo Festival Nyon / Anne Colliard The Quarter Libre: Free events The Quartier Libre is a section of the festival located right next to the main festival where the public can attend side-events for free. This area features a funfair, skate park, food and craft stalls, games, bars, and various forms of live entertainment. You can even get a massage there!

There are plenty of activities for kids, making it an ideal festival for families during the school holidays. It's open each day during the festival from 12pm-4am. Even if you haven't got a ticket or are just passing by, you can attend with no strings attached to get a feel for the festival! Photo: © Paléo Festival Nyon / Timon Bachmann Village du Monde at Paléo Festival One of the great and enchanting parts of the festival is the Village du Monde (Village of the World), where, each year, a different region of the world is celebrated. The 2025 edition of Paléo Festival's Village du Monde focuses on the Maghreb and its rich cultural traditions. The music of the western part of the Arab world is at the centre of this year's Village du Monde, taking in traditions of the Sub-Saharan, Arab and Ottoman Décor, craft and food elements are also strongly emphasised. Paléo Festival Nyon line-up 2026 The line-up for the 2026 Paléo Festival Nyon includes: Suzane

Lorde

Twenty One Pilots

Balu Brigada

Asaf Avidan

Perceval

Maustetytöt

SKÁLD

Witch Club Satan

Soft Loft

DITTER

SPRINTS

Sam Quealy

Club Katel

Dylan Dylan

okgiorgio

Upsilone

Photo: © Paléo Festival Nyon / Marc Amiguet Plan your trip to Paléo Festival Nyon Nyon is located on Lake Geneva and is easily accessible by public transport from other Swiss cities like Geneva, Lausanne and Bern, whether you decide to take the train, bus or boat across the lake! Get your tickets to Paléo Festival Nyon Paléo Festival Nyon is so popular that tickets sell out unbelievably quickly! This year, they sold out only 13 minutes after going on sale. Don't worry, though - there are still ways of getting tickets. There's a ticket-reselling service where you can buy them from secondary sellers. The festival itself also releases a limited number of last-minute tickets on the morning of each day of the festival, so be quick and stay up-to-date by checking the official Paléo Festival Nyon website if you want to grab yours!