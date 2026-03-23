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Old-timey sounds will be resonating from pianos in cosy cafes in La Neuveville. For a whole weekend this spring, the Swiss town La Neuveville in Canton Bern hosts the International Boogie Woogie Festival (Festival de Boogie Woogie La Neuveville). Enjoy high-level cuisine and live music in La Neuveville Boogie Woogie Festival takes place in coordination with various restaurants and cafes in the town of La Neuveville, so it's a great way to spend a weekend, as you immerse yourself in the exciting music while sampling some local cuisine. There's even a brunch concert combination ticket, as you'll see below. Boogie-woogie is a very specific kind of blues music often associated with the piano. It started developing between the 1870s and 1920s in Black communities in the USA. With the rise of broadcasting, it became very popular in the late 1920s. The musical components of the boogie-woogie style come together to give a well-defined and easily recognisable structure, and the genre has a mass appeal. Over the years, it influenced other musical styles like rhythm and blues, rock and roll and rockabilly.

A weekend of boogie-woogie piano playing in Switzerland A bunch of talented blues pianists take to the stage, tinkering away on those black and white keys in rhythms that will make you want to get up and dance. Boogie-woogie Show Friday, March 20, 2026, at 8pm The Friday night Boogie-woogie Show is the main show of the weekend. This big show takes place at the Café-théâtre de La Tour de Rive, featuring four pianists performing solo, duo, trio and quartet productions on two pianos! Boogie-woogie Tour Saturday, March 21, 2026, at 7pm At four different locations in the village, four pianists will each play a series of 30-minute sessions. Then the audience can change locations as they wish, and perhaps enjoy some food and drinks while waiting for the next session to start. Boogie-woogie tour locations Here are the venues where the boogie-woogie tour is taking place: Café-théâtre de La Tour de Rive

Restaurant du Marché

Mille-Or

Le Repaire

Boogie-woogie Brunch Sunday, March 22, 2026, at 11am All the artists will meet on Sunday morning at the Café-théâtre de La Tour de Rive and will host the brunch (served by the illustrious pastry chef Conrad). Other surprise artists will join the pianists! Boogie Woogie Festival performing artists Here are the four piano players at the 2026 Boogie Woogie Festival: Ben Toury (France)

Ladyva (Switzerland)

Manuel Goretti (Italy)

Lukas Köninger (Austria) Joining them are the band Black Ball Boogie, as well as musicians Amin Mokdad, Pascal Ammann, Hans Brugger and Martin Hess.