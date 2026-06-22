Psyche yourself up for a festival where nature meets sound, art and spirit! Burning Mountain Festival takes place at 1.500 metres above sea level in the Swiss Alps!

Once you've reached the Engadin valley, you're right in the middle of Europe's highest inhabited valley, which, of course, includes countless views of famous mountains. What an ideal setting for a weekend full of progressive, minimal, electro and psytrance music and camping!

Burning Mountain Festival at high altitude in Engadin

Lying at an altitude of 1.500 metres, the Burning Mountain Festival takes place in all weather, for four days of hypnotic soundscapes that resonate through the valley in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The festival venue feels remote in the mountains yet close to the public transport network. It also happens to be located near Switzerland's only national park. In other words, it's an ideal part of the world to spend time being immersed in psychedelic trance music.

Festival-goers are sure to be dazzled by fire performers, while getting lost in the mind-bending art installations. Visitors can discover a whole spectrum of flavours at the various food stalls and craft shops. Take a stroll along the river, pitch a tent under the stars, and explore the magic around every corner.