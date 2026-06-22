Burning Mountain Festival
Burning Mountain Festival
Psyche yourself up for a festival where nature meets sound, art and spirit! Burning Mountain Festival takes place at 1.500 metres above sea level in the Swiss Alps!
Once you've reached the Engadin valley, you're right in the middle of Europe's highest inhabited valley, which, of course, includes countless views of famous mountains. What an ideal setting for a weekend full of progressive, minimal, electro and psytrance music and camping!
Burning Mountain Festival at high altitude in Engadin
Lying at an altitude of 1.500 metres, the Burning Mountain Festival takes place in all weather, for four days of hypnotic soundscapes that resonate through the valley in the heart of the Swiss Alps. The festival venue feels remote in the mountains yet close to the public transport network. It also happens to be located near Switzerland's only national park. In other words, it's an ideal part of the world to spend time being immersed in psychedelic trance music.
Festival-goers are sure to be dazzled by fire performers, while getting lost in the mind-bending art installations. Visitors can discover a whole spectrum of flavours at the various food stalls and craft shops. Take a stroll along the river, pitch a tent under the stars, and explore the magic around every corner.
Line-up at Burning Mountain Festival 2026
Here are the main acts from around the globe at Burning Mountain Festival 2026:
- Antinomy
- Arjuna
- Asgard
- Merkaba
- Murphy Haze
- Yekumi
- Ranji
- Rexalted
- Schameleon
- Silent Sphere
- And many more!
Get tickets to Burning Mountain Festival 2026
Get your tickets on the Burning Mountain Festival website. Regular long weekend tickets start at 250 Swiss francs, and camping is included in the ticket price.
Plan your trip, whether you're driving or using public transport! The festival site is easy to reach via public transport from major Swiss cities like Geneva, Lausanne and Bern to Zernez. From there, you can change trains and stop at Landquart. There are also special festival shuttle buses going from Zernez throughout the festival long weekend.