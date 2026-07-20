Allianz Open-Air Cinema Zurich
Allianz Open-Air Cinema Zurich
Make your way to the Zurichhorn Park this July and August to enjoy excellent cinema with some delicious street food. Let's hope for some great Swiss summer weather!
Allianz Open-Air Cinema Zurich
Making the most of the beautiful sunshine that can grace Zurich is an important part of summer, and what better way to do that than by taking your film-watching to the park? Allianz Open-Air Cinema brings a diverse range of films to the Zurichhorn Park, along with a supplementary food market where you can get tasty street food to eat before or during the film.
The films are from a range of countries and will be screened in their original language with French and/or German subtitles. Each film page on the website gives full details of the language of the screening.
Films at Allianz Open-Air Cinema Zurich 2026
With films on every night for 30 nights, there are too many to list here! They include hot new properties as well as classics, and a mix of British, American, French and Swiss films. Highlights are:
- The Sheep Detectives
- In the Grey
- Mamma Mia!
- The Piano Tuner
- Amarga Navidad
- Grease
- Hallo Betty
- Eternity
- Calle Malaga
- I Swear
- Bugonia
- The Devil Wears Prada 2
- Hamnet
- Roofman
- Minions & Monsters
- The Housemaid
- Wuthering Heights
- Marty Supreme
- Spider Man: Brand New Day
- The Blues Brothers
- Project Hail Mary
Going to the Allianz Open-Air Cinema
The Zurichhorn Park is easily reached by public transport from central Zurich. The organiser stresses that there is no parking for this event, so driving in is not recommended.
The area opens at 7pm for those who have tickets for the pre-show food area, and the films start after the sun is low enough. See each film's listing for exact start times. If you buy a ticket just for the film, you can enter 30 minutes before the film starts. You are guaranteed a seat with a ticket, but they are not reserved, so get there early to nab the best place!
You can explore the whole programme, buy tickets and find out the best way to get there on the Allianz Open-Air Cinema website.