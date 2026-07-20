Make your way to the Zurichhorn Park this July and August to enjoy excellent cinema with some delicious street food. Let's hope for some great Swiss summer weather!

Allianz Open-Air Cinema Zurich

Making the most of the beautiful sunshine that can grace Zurich is an important part of summer, and what better way to do that than by taking your film-watching to the park? Allianz Open-Air Cinema brings a diverse range of films to the Zurichhorn Park, along with a supplementary food market where you can get tasty street food to eat before or during the film.

The films are from a range of countries and will be screened in their original language with French and/or German subtitles. Each film page on the website gives full details of the language of the screening.

Films at Allianz Open-Air Cinema Zurich 2026

With films on every night for 30 nights, there are too many to list here! They include hot new properties as well as classics, and a mix of British, American, French and Swiss films. Highlights are: