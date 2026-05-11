Zurich Opera House guided tour in English

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See the Zurich Opera House (Opernhaus Zürich) in a new light during the guided tour in English. Learn all about the history, secrets and stories behind one of the most culturally prominent buildings in Zurich. In 2026, the guided tours take place every Saturday in May and every Sunday in June and July, with the final tour of the season on July 12, 2026. Book your tickets for a guided tour while there's still time! This special English guided tour brings visitors backstage, through the workshops, prop room and rehearsal rooms, right through to the main stage. Photo: Dominic Büttner, courtesy of Zurich Opera House

Go behind the scenes of the Zurich Opera House During this special English-speaking tour you will have the chance to learn a number of interesting facts and entertaining anecdotes about the history of the opera house at the famous Sechseläutenplatz. The tour, which lasts approximately one hour, takes visitors behind the scenes of the Zurich Opera House, inviting them to view its many workshops, where costumes and sets are made, as well as the rehearsal stage, where productions are staged beforehand. Examine the different props used in productions in the property room and enjoy a unique view never seen by the audience - looking back at the auditorium from the main stage. Photo: Dominic Büttner, courtesy of Zurich Opera House Get to know more about historical and present-day Zurich The first permanent public theatre in Zurich was built in 1834 but burned down. It was rebuilt as the Stadttheater, which opened in 1891 and was the first opera house in Europe to have electric lighting. Over the years, there were many instances of rebuilding and renovating.