Active City Baden
Active City Baden
Looking for a fun way to get active? Active City Baden offers an exciting way to get some outdoor exercise with the community. The best part is that it’s absolutely free!
Free sports and exercise for everyone
For over five weeks, Active City has worked in close collaboration with sports clubs and other local providers to offer attractive, free and professionally supervised sports and exercise programmes. If you live or work in Baden, you’re invited to join in and work up a sweat!
The activities cater for every age and fitness level, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy, even the kids! Not only will you have the chance to get a good workout in, but you’ll also meet other people from your community and get some fresh air in the beautiful Kurpark!
Image credit: Active City
Active City Baden workouts
All activities are free and don’t require registration - just show up and get ready to feel the burn! The exercise programme includes the following:
- Bootcamp
- Back training
- Gentle yoga
- Zumba
- Pilates
- Karate
- Line Dance
- Archery
- Capoeira
- Easydance
- Fitness boxing
- Qi Gong
- Zone54 Training
- City orientation run
Jump in with Active City Baden
Ready to get moving? Find an activity that you will enjoy on the Active City website, where you can find more information on the different exercise programmes on offer.
Thumb image credit: Active City