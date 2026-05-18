Looking for a fun way to get active? Active City Baden offers an exciting way to get some outdoor exercise with the community. The best part is that it’s absolutely free!

Free sports and exercise for everyone

For over five weeks, Active City has worked in close collaboration with sports clubs and other local providers to offer attractive, free and professionally supervised sports and exercise programmes. If you live or work in Baden, you’re invited to join in and work up a sweat!

The activities cater for every age and fitness level, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy, even the kids! Not only will you have the chance to get a good workout in, but you’ll also meet other people from your community and get some fresh air in the beautiful Kurpark!

Image credit: Active City