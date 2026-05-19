IamExpat Webinar: Moving to Switzerland with Santa Fe Relocation

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Are you thinking about relocating to Switzerland but feeling overwhelmed by confusing advice and endless “top ten” lists? Whether you are moving for career opportunities in international hubs like Zurich or Geneva, or seeking the exceptional quality of life Switzerland has to offer, planning an international move can be challenging. The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Santa Fe Relocation on June 3 at 5pm. Register now (it's free!). Sign up for free! Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar Date: June 3, 2026

Time: 5pm-6pm

Title: Moving to Switzerland with Santa Fe Relocation

Presenters: Santa Fe Relocation

Register now (free) and confirm your attendance Make relocating to the city of your dreams a reality Join Santa Fe Relocation for a free expert-led webinar designed to simplify the relocation process and help you plan your move with confidence. This practical session goes beyond generic relocation advice to provide a clear, step-by-step roadmap for moving to Switzerland successfully.

Sign up for this webinar to learn about: Visa, customs and documentation requirements for entering Switzerland

How to build a smooth and manageable international moving timeline

Relocating pets to Switzerland, including vaccinations, microchipping and required paperwork

The support Santa Fe Relocation provides before, during and after your move

Tips for settling into Switzerland smoothly from day one All attendees will also receive a free moving checklist to help organise and simplify their relocation journey. About your webinar hosts This webinar will be hosted by Santa Fe Relocation’s experienced global mobility specialists, including Sabrina Huang, General Manager Switzerland; Rachele Cappellaro, Sales Executive Switzerland; Séverine Piller, Account Services Manager; and Emmanuel Francheteau, Business Development Manager. With decades of combined international mobility experience and firsthand relocation expertise, the Santa Fe team will share practical insights and professional guidance to help make your move to Switzerland as seamless as possible.

Register for the webinar Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.