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IamExpat Webinar: Moving to Switzerland with Santa Fe Relocation

IamExpat Webinar: Moving to Switzerland with Santa Fe Relocation

IamExpat Webinar: Moving to Switzerland with Santa Fe Relocation

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Online
Free (registration required)
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Are you thinking about relocating to Switzerland but feeling overwhelmed by confusing advice and endless “top ten” lists? Whether you are moving for career opportunities in international hubs like Zurich or Geneva, or seeking the exceptional quality of life Switzerland has to offer, planning an international move can be challenging.

The next IamExpat Webinar is presented by Santa Fe Relocation on June 3 at 5pm. Register now (it's free!).

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Don’t miss the next IamExpat Webinar

  • Date: June 3, 2026
  • Time: 5pm-6pm
  • Title: Moving to Switzerland with Santa Fe Relocation
  • Presenters: Santa Fe Relocation
  • Register now (free) and confirm your attendance 

Santa Fe Webinar

Make relocating to the city of your dreams a reality

Join Santa Fe Relocation for a free expert-led webinar designed to simplify the relocation process and help you plan your move with confidence. This practical session goes beyond generic relocation advice to provide a clear, step-by-step roadmap for moving to Switzerland successfully.

Sign up for this webinar to learn about:

  • Visa, customs and documentation requirements for entering Switzerland
  • How to build a smooth and manageable international moving timeline
  • Relocating pets to Switzerland, including vaccinations, microchipping and required paperwork
  • The support Santa Fe Relocation provides before, during and after your move
  • Tips for settling into Switzerland smoothly from day one

All attendees will also receive a free moving checklist to help organise and simplify their relocation journey.

About your webinar hosts

This webinar will be hosted by Santa Fe Relocation’s experienced global mobility specialists, including Sabrina Huang, General Manager Switzerland; Rachele Cappellaro, Sales Executive Switzerland; Séverine Piller, Account Services Manager; and Emmanuel Francheteau, Business Development Manager.

With decades of combined international mobility experience and firsthand relocation expertise, the Santa Fe team will share practical insights and professional guidance to help make your move to Switzerland as seamless as possible.

Register for the webinar

Fill in the form below to register for this webinar, or head to the Bigmarker website to sign up there.

How does it work?

Participating couldn't be simpler: all you have to do is register for the webinar for free by clicking the link or filling in the form and join a few minutes before 5pm on June 3. No downloads or software installations needed! 

Expats are constantly on the lookout for useful information and services tailored to their needs. The IamExpat Webinars offer a great opportunity for trustworthy specialists and expats to share insights, actionable strategies and best practices. 

Replay available 

Can’t join at the exact date and time? Don’t worry! When you register, a replay link will be sent to you after the live webinar ends.

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