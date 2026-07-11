Where to live in Switzerland: the top-ranked municipalities in 2026

Oberkirch, a small municipality on the shores of Lake Sempach has been crowned the most attractive place to live in Switzerland in 2026.

Oberkirch tops Switzerland's 2026 municipality ranking

Wondering where to put down roots in Switzerland? The 2026 BILANZ municipality ranking (Gemeinderanking) may be a helpful guide. According to the business-focused publication, the municipality of Oberkirch is the best place to live in Switzerland in 2026.

The small municipality of just 5.000 residents climbed up the ranking from 5th place in 2025. It is praised for its location, nature, accessibility and quality of life.

Mayor Raphael Kottmann believes the Gemeide to be “a dynamic community that has nevertheless retained its rural character. The municipality has grown without losing its identity”. Kottmann adds that the local authorities “invest not only in roads and buildings, but also in community spirit”, according to a Gemeinde Oberkirch press release.