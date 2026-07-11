Where to live in Switzerland: the top-ranked municipalities in 2026
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Oberkirch, a small municipality on the shores of Lake Sempach has been crowned the most attractive place to live in Switzerland in 2026.
Oberkirch tops Switzerland's 2026 municipality ranking
Wondering where to put down roots in Switzerland? The 2026 BILANZ municipality ranking (Gemeinderanking) may be a helpful guide. According to the business-focused publication, the municipality of Oberkirch is the best place to live in Switzerland in 2026.
The small municipality of just 5.000 residents climbed up the ranking from 5th place in 2025. It is praised for its location, nature, accessibility and quality of life.
Mayor Raphael Kottmann believes the Gemeide to be “a dynamic community that has nevertheless retained its rural character. The municipality has grown without losing its identity”. Kottmann adds that the local authorities “invest not only in roads and buildings, but also in community spirit”, according to a Gemeinde Oberkirch press release.
Central Switzerland dominates the top 10
The annual ranking is compiled by consultancy firm IAZI and evaluates 966 Swiss municipalities with more than 2.000 residents. Locations are scored across 56 criteria in eight categories, including housing and property, ecology, tax, and transport and mobility. More than 50.000 data points from official statistics formed the basis of the analysis.
Horn, Thurgau, was awarded second place in the ranking, followed by Maienfeld, Graubünden, in third. Municipalities located in Central Switzerland (Zentral Schweiz) took up a total of eight of the top 10 spots. Locations in the centre of the country offer good connections to most major cities, and residents can often benefit from some of the lowest tax rates too.
Canton Schwyz fared particularly well in the 2026 ranking, with 17 municipalities in the top 100. Zurich follows with 15 and Aargau with 13. When it comes to average cantonal scores, Zug leads the way.
Among Switzerland’s major cities, Zurich performed best, ranking 93rd, followed by Basel in 429th, Bern in 431st and Lausanne in 494th, reports Watson.
Best places to live in Switzerland in 2026
The 10 best places to live in Switzerland, according to the 2026 Gemeinderanking, are:
- Oberkirch, Lucerne
- Horn, Thurgau
- Maienfeld, Graubünden
- Altendorf, Schwyz
- Freienbach, Schwyz
- Zug, Zug
- Cham, Zug
- Lachen, Schwyz
- Hergiswil, Nidwalden
- Feusisberg, Schwyz
Take a look at the full ranking on the BILANZ website.
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Editor at IamExpat Media