How an interior designer saves time & money when renovating in Switzerland

Imagine buying a property to enjoy beautiful views and a quieter life away from the city. Then renovation starts, and between the third delayed delivery and the contractor who stopped answering calls, the dream begins to feel like a second job. This is the part nobody warns you about, and it explains why so many homeowners end up spending more time and money than they planned. Why do Swiss renovations surprise homeowners? Switzerland has some of the highest labour costs in Europe, and contractors often work to their own schedules rather than the client's. Many homeowners underestimate how difficult it can be to manage a Swiss renovation remotely. For expats and second-home owners, language barriers, unfamiliar suppliers and limited time on site can quickly turn a straightforward renovation into a stressful experience. Having a professional on the ground helps bridge that gap and keeps the project moving forward. Everything becomes simpler when an interior designer is involved from the start, helping coordinate contractors, suppliers and tradespeople while avoiding costly delays.

Image credit: Haute‘Xposure Where does the renovation budget disappear? Budgets rarely blow out because of one dramatic mistake. They erode gradually through a few quiet patterns. First-time choices often need correcting later, and every correction costs time and money. Finding the right tradespeople and coordinating deliveries is a skill in its own right, and getting it wrong delays every subsequent phase. The constant stream of small decisions a renovation demands either takes too long to make, stalling the schedule, or is made too quickly and needs to be redone. A delayed flooring delivery can push back joinery installation, painting and final handover. One small delay often creates a chain reaction throughout the project. Inaccurate measurements, incorrect furniture orders or last-minute design changes can cost significantly more than the designer's fee itself. Professional planning helps prevent these avoidable expenses before construction begins. Experienced interior designers help homeowners avoid these problems by coordinating contractors, making decisions early and maintaining oversight throughout the project. A designer carries that weight instead of the client, making fast, well-informed calls so the budget stays close to where it started and avoidable costs stay in check.

What does an interior designer actually bring to a Swiss renovation? Every region of Switzerland has its own architectural character, from contemporary urban apartments to traditional Alpine chalets. A designer's role is to respect that character while adapting the home to modern living. Drawing on formal training from the British Academy of Interior Design and experience across residential projects in Switzerland, interior designer Irma Balet helps homeowners navigate the complexity of renovation while creating interiors that balance Alpine character with contemporary living. Having worked on residential projects in Valais and across Switzerland, Irma understands the practical realities of navigating contractors, suppliers and renovation projects within the Swiss market. The following project shows how a space can be transformed with the right planning and attention to detail.