How to successfully plan an international move to or from Switzerland in 2026: Expert tips from Pelichet
Relocating internationally is an exciting milestone. However, when Switzerland is involved, the process entails a unique set of logistical, administrative, and cultural considerations. Whether you’re moving to Zurich, leaving Geneva, or relocating across borders, careful planning is essential to ensure a smooth transition.
Pelichet, with over 130 years of experience in international removals and global mobility, shares practical insights based on decades of hands-on expertise. Here are some expert tips to ensure your international move to or from Switzerland goes smoothly in 2026:
Start planning earlier than you think
International moves require significantly more preparation than domestic relocations. Between customs regulations, transport logistics and documentation, timelines can quickly extend.
According to Pelichet, the ideal approach is to begin planning at least three to six months in advance. This allows time for a detailed assessment of your belongings, route planning, and administrative formalities.
Pelichet's teams typically conduct a technical survey, either in person or virtually, to estimate volume and define the most suitable moving strategy.
Understand Swiss customs and administrative requirements
Switzerland is not part of the EU, which means customs procedures are critical to any move.
One of the key advantages of working with an experienced mover like Pelichet is that they handle 100% of the administrative logistics, including customs declarations and compliance with local regulations.
This is particularly important in 2026, as regulations continue to evolve and documentation requirements become more stringent.
This may include detailed inventories, proof of a change of residence, and specific documentation required for the duty-free import of household goods.
Choose tailored, door-to-door services
No two international moves are the same. The destination, type of goods, and personal constraints all influence the process.
Pelichet offers fully customised, door-to-door solutions, covering everything from packing and transport to unpacking and installation.
Their experts select the most appropriate transport methods (road, sea, air or rail) based on your timeline, budget and destination requirements, ensuring efficiency and security at every stage.
Invest in professional packing
Packing is often underestimated, yet it is one of the most critical steps in an international move. Professional movers use specialised materials designed for export, ensuring that fragile or valuable items are protected throughout long-distance transport.
With Pelichet, every item, from everyday belongings to high-value goods like paintings, crystal chandeliers, and pianos, is handled with tailored protection and specialist care.
Leverage global networks
In 2026, global connectivity is key to a successful relocation. As part of an international network, Pelichet can coordinate moves worldwide while maintaining consistent service standards.
This ensures seamless transitions whether you are moving within Europe, to the United States, or across continents. This global coordination reduces delays, ensures regulatory alignment across borders, and maintains service consistency from origin to destination.
Don’t overlook additional services
An international move often involves more than transporting boxes. From secure storage and vehicle transport to employee relocation services, Pelichet provides a comprehensive ecosystem of solutions tailored for individuals and businesses. This all-in-one approach simplifies complex relocations and significantly reduces stress.
Prioritise sustainability
Sustainability is becoming a key consideration in relocation decisions. Pelichet integrates eco-friendly practices into its operations, including low-emission vehicles and environmentally conscious packing solutions.
As part of the MOBILITAS Group, Pelichet is committed to the 10 principles of the United Nations Global Compact. The group has also partnered with Planète Urgence for over 12 years, actively supporting initiatives to combat deforestation and replant trees in dedicated areas around the world, including Mali, Haiti, Madagascar and Cameroon.
In addition, Pelichet promotes a circular economic approach and places innovation at the heart of its strategy, driven by continuous improvement and a constant willingness to challenge existing practices. For environmentally conscious expats, this is an increasingly important factor when choosing a moving partner.
Rely on experience and human support
Finally, the human factor remains essential. With a history dating back to 1891, Pelichet combines long-standing expertise with modern innovation to deliver reliable, personalised service.
From your first quote to post-move support, having a dedicated coordinator can make all the difference.
From a complex process to a stress-free experience with Pelichet
An international move to or from Switzerland in 2026 doesn’t have to be overwhelming. With the right preparation and the support of an experienced partner like Pelichet, you can turn a complex process into a smooth, stress-free experience.
Whether you are relocating for work, family or a new adventure, planning ahead and choosing the right experts will set the foundation for a successful transition.
Learn more about Pelichet’s international moving services or request a consultation to start planning your move.