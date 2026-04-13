How to successfully plan an international move to or from Switzerland in 2026: Expert tips from Pelichet

Relocating internationally is an exciting milestone. However, when Switzerland is involved, the process entails a unique set of logistical, administrative, and cultural considerations. Whether you’re moving to Zurich, leaving Geneva, or relocating across borders, careful planning is essential to ensure a smooth transition. Pelichet, with over 130 years of experience in international removals and global mobility, shares practical insights based on decades of hands-on expertise. Here are some expert tips to ensure your international move to or from Switzerland goes smoothly in 2026: Start planning earlier than you think International moves require significantly more preparation than domestic relocations. Between customs regulations, transport logistics and documentation, timelines can quickly extend. According to Pelichet, the ideal approach is to begin planning at least three to six months in advance. This allows time for a detailed assessment of your belongings, route planning, and administrative formalities.

Pelichet's teams typically conduct a technical survey, either in person or virtually, to estimate volume and define the most suitable moving strategy. Get a free quote Understand Swiss customs and administrative requirements Switzerland is not part of the EU, which means customs procedures are critical to any move. One of the key advantages of working with an experienced mover like Pelichet is that they handle 100% of the administrative logistics, including customs declarations and compliance with local regulations. This is particularly important in 2026, as regulations continue to evolve and documentation requirements become more stringent.

This may include detailed inventories, proof of a change of residence, and specific documentation required for the duty-free import of household goods. Choose tailored, door-to-door services No two international moves are the same. The destination, type of goods, and personal constraints all influence the process. Pelichet offers fully customised, door-to-door solutions, covering everything from packing and transport to unpacking and installation. Their experts select the most appropriate transport methods (road, sea, air or rail) based on your timeline, budget and destination requirements, ensuring efficiency and security at every stage.