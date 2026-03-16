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Zurich public transport collisions up by 10 percent

Zurich public transport collisions up by 10 percent

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By Clara Bousfield

Verkehrsbetriebe Zürich (VBZ) has revealed that accidents involving trams and buses in Zurich are on the rise. In 2025, 10 percent more incidents took place than the year before.

Tram and bus accidents more common in Zurich

VBZ, the company that operates public transport in Zurich, has shared that the number of accidents involving public transport vehicles, such as trams or buses, is on the rise in the city. In total, VBZ recorded 1.911 accidents in 2025, a 10 percent increase compared to 2024. 

Of the total number of crashes, 926 collisions involved other vehicles, including cars, commercial vehicles, bikes, mopeds and e-scooters. 687 of the accidents resulted in someone being injured, and two accidents caused fatalities.

VBZ launches campaign to reduce accident numbers

“Everyday traffic is becoming increasingly hectic, and various modes of transportation share the limited road space,” writes VBZ in a press release. Over one million people travel through Zurich each day, which, coupled with an increase in “distractions from headphones and mobile phones”, means that accidents are becoming more common.

VBZ is working with the police and the Traffic Department to launch the Street Smart Zurich safety campaign to “raise awareness of the risks and dangers in urban traffic” and reduce the number of accidents.

The campaign is aimed at residents and visitors who travel in Zurich and focuses on encouraging “greater attention, consideration and smart behaviour in urban traffic.”

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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