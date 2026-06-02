US tax filing deadline: Key dates, new developments, and important considerations

The H&R Block Expat Tax team explains what Americans in Switzerland should keep in mind before the deadline, along with important new developments and opportunities to consider this year.

The extended June 15 US tax deadline is fast approaching for Americans living in Switzerland. While the automatic two-month extension is helpful, not every tax issue can wait. Need more time? An extension can help For Americans in Switzerland, timing can be especially important because local tax documents, salary certificates, pension information, and Swiss tax filings may not always line up neatly with the US tax calendar. Oftentimes, even the automatic extended June 15 deadline is not enough, and Americans in Switzerland need more time not only to gather documents but also to finalize local filings. An additional extension to file is available, which extends the US filing through October 15; however, as with the June extension, it does not extend the time to make payments. If you expect to owe US tax, it is generally better to address that as early as possible. Waiting can increase interest (which began accruing on April 16) and penalties, which will begin on June 16.

No US tax return? You may still need to file an FBAR Even if you are not required to file a US tax return, you may still need to file a Report of Foreign Bank and Financial Accounts (FBAR) if the combined total value of your foreign financial accounts exceeded $10.000 at any point during the calendar year. The FBAR, officially known as FinCEN Form 114, is separate from your federal income tax return and must be filed electronically through FinCEN. For Americans living in Switzerland, reportable accounts may include more than just a standard Swiss bank account. Foreign financial accounts can include checking and savings accounts, brokerage accounts, certain insurance or annuity products with cash value, foreign pension accounts, and even accounts over which you have signature authority but no financial interest. Need help with your US taxes? The new 530A account: Empowering the expat child Starting in 2026, American families gained a new way to support their children’s financial futures: the 530A account. This new tax-advantaged account for eligible minors, commonly referred to as the Trump account, functions in many respects like an IRA in that the funds grow on a tax-deferred basis and are not taxed until withdrawn later in life. A significant feature is a $1.000 seed deposit provided by the US Treasury for every child born between January 1, 2025, and December 31, 2028, who has a valid Social Security number. The underlying policy objective is to help all American children establish a strong financial foundation early in life. Although the seed deposit is for newborns, any American under the age of 18 may open a 530A account and begin saving.

The 530A accounts do not require the child to have earned income, and a particularly valuable feature of the 530A account is that contributions do not affect a child’s ability to save in other IRAs. Citizenship renunciation is cheaper, but not simpler The US Department of State reduced the administrative fee for renouncing US citizenship from $2.350 to $450, effective April 13, 2026. For some Americans abroad, including long-term residents of Switzerland and “accidental Americans”, the lower fee reduces one of the financial barriers to renunciation. However, the reduced fee does not eliminate the underlying tax complexity. Renouncing US citizenship will still involve final US tax filings, Form 8854 reporting, potential exit tax considerations, and certification that you have complied with your US tax obligations for the previous five years. In other words, while administrative costs may be lower, tax compliance and advance planning remain just as important.

Switzerland-specific: Cantons, credits, and a shift toward individual taxation Switzerland is not a uniform tax environment. Income and wealth taxes vary significantly depending on the canton and municipality in which you live. Federal tax is only part of the picture; cantonal and municipal taxes can materially affect your overall Swiss tax burden. In 2026, Swiss authorities noted that tax burdens for individuals shifted unevenly across cantons, with some seeing increases and others decreases. This variability matters for US tax planning because the Foreign Tax Credit is based on foreign taxes paid or accrued. An American living in a higher-tax canton may have a very different US tax outcome than someone with the same income in a lower-tax canton. In some cases, the Foreign Tax Credit may eliminate most or all US tax on the same income, while in others, the Foreign Earned Income Exclusion may still be worth considering. Switzerland has also approved a major reform from joint taxation of married couples toward individual taxation. The reform is expected to take effect by 2032, so in the years ahead, separate Swiss taxation could affect how income and tax are allocated between spouses, potentially affecting US foreign tax credit planning.