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Experts warn of potential medicine price hikes and supply shortages

Experts warn of potential medicine price hikes and supply shortages

Philippe Gregori / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Pharmaceutical experts have raised concerns about potential medicine price hikes and supply shortages in Switzerland due to the ongoing war in the Middle East and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. 

Swiss medicine shortages could hit summer 2026

Residents in Switzerland could soon have to fork out more for their medication if the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz continues. Adding to rising oil prices and concerns about potential energy shortages this winter, experts are now warning that the price of medicines could also go up and may soon be in short supply. 

Cheaper and generic drugs, such as painkillers or antibiotics, are “particularly at risk”, according to 20 Minuten, based on a report by 24 heures. These types of pharmaceuticals make up approximately 42 percent of the Swiss pharmaceutical market. Because margins are lower than those of patented drugs, manufacturers “could also discontinue the distribution of unprofitable products” if production costs rise.

Stock levels of medicines ready to be sold (also known as finished medicines) could last for around three months in Switzerland, while reserves of certain ingredients may be longer. 

Regardless, if ships are unable to pass freely through the Strait of Hormuz, global production will take a hit and “supply problems could arise starting this summer”, continues 20 Minuten. It may be worth thinking ahead and contacting your local pharmacy or GP if you regularly take medicine in Switzerland.

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Why the Strait of Hormuz blockade impacts Switzerland’s drug supply

Although Switzerland is home to several pharmaceutical companies, the country relies on places such as China and India for much of its supplies and ingredients. These countries, in turn, are dependent on resources from the Middle East to manufacture several medications.

With the Strait of Hormuz blocked, manufacturers cannot easily access the ingredients required, and production may be delayed.

Furthermore, the price of transporting medicine is increasing. According to Medicines for Europe, refrigerated freight transport, which is commonly used for pharmaceuticals, has increased by 500 percent in Oman. The impact of all of this will likely be felt by patients and the Swiss healthcare system.

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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