Experts warn of potential medicine price hikes and supply shortages

Pharmaceutical experts have raised concerns about potential medicine price hikes and supply shortages in Switzerland due to the ongoing war in the Middle East and closure of the Strait of Hormuz.

Swiss medicine shortages could hit summer 2026

Residents in Switzerland could soon have to fork out more for their medication if the blockade on the Strait of Hormuz continues. Adding to rising oil prices and concerns about potential energy shortages this winter, experts are now warning that the price of medicines could also go up and may soon be in short supply.

Cheaper and generic drugs, such as painkillers or antibiotics, are “particularly at risk”, according to 20 Minuten, based on a report by 24 heures. These types of pharmaceuticals make up approximately 42 percent of the Swiss pharmaceutical market. Because margins are lower than those of patented drugs, manufacturers “could also discontinue the distribution of unprofitable products” if production costs rise.

Stock levels of medicines ready to be sold (also known as finished medicines) could last for around three months in Switzerland, while reserves of certain ingredients may be longer.