Supreme Court allows Zurich and Winterthur to introduce local minimum wage

The Federal Supreme Court, the highest legal authority in Switzerland, has ruled that Zurich and Winterthur can introduce a municipal minimum wage (kommunalen Mindestlohn) after the proposal was previously suspended.

Zurich and Winterthur to introduce new minimum wage

Workers in the cities of Zurich and Winterthur are set to benefit from a new local minimum wage. In Zurich, the minimum wage will be set at 23,90 Swiss francs per hour, and in Winterthur it will be 23 francs per hour.

The date from which the new wage will apply has not yet been confirmed. People working in low-wage sectors such as retail, hospitality and cleaning will benefit the most from the change, reports Watson. This is around 20.000 residents who “urgently needed wage increases”, according to the Social Democratic Party (SP).

Voters already accepted minimum wage proposal

The debate about whether or not the two cities can introduce a minimum wage goes back to 2023, when over 65 percent of voters voted to introduce one. However, despite the proposal's success, an administrative court then ruled that introducing a minimum wage in a city would go against cantonal law, and the proposal must be overturned.