These Swiss roads will see the most traffic in July and August

Schools across Switzerland are starting to break for summer holidays, which can only mean one thing: roads are about to get extra busy. Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) has shared an overview of where and when you can expect traffic delays this summer.

Which roads will be busiest in Switzerland this summer?

Summer holidays in Switzerland are inevitably coupled with a wave of families heading on road trips. Whether you’re planning one yourself or still considering when the best time to travel is, the TCS has shared an overview of which roads will be most congested and when.

Roads heading southbound are expected to see the most delays. The TCS warns that drivers should expect heavy traffic at the Gotthard Tunnel, the Great St. Bernard Pass and the Mont Blanc Tunnel.

Travellers from France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands add to the number of cars on the road, which often results in traffic jams of over 10 kilometres long. Last summer, southbound traffic at the Gotthard Tunnel reached 17 kilometres long across the two busiest days - the “second-longest summer holiday traffic jam in the last five years”.