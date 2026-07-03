These Swiss roads will see the most traffic in July and August
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Schools across Switzerland are starting to break for summer holidays, which can only mean one thing: roads are about to get extra busy. Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) has shared an overview of where and when you can expect traffic delays this summer.
Which roads will be busiest in Switzerland this summer?
Summer holidays in Switzerland are inevitably coupled with a wave of families heading on road trips. Whether you’re planning one yourself or still considering when the best time to travel is, the TCS has shared an overview of which roads will be most congested and when.
Roads heading southbound are expected to see the most delays. The TCS warns that drivers should expect heavy traffic at the Gotthard Tunnel, the Great St. Bernard Pass and the Mont Blanc Tunnel.
Travellers from France, Germany, Austria and the Netherlands add to the number of cars on the road, which often results in traffic jams of over 10 kilometres long. Last summer, southbound traffic at the Gotthard Tunnel reached 17 kilometres long across the two busiest days - the “second-longest summer holiday traffic jam in the last five years”.
Use mountain passes to avoid traffic
If you want to avoid traffic at the Gotthard Tunnel, the TCS advises travelling via San Bernardino - especially convenient for anyone travelling from eastern Switzerland or Zurich. There can also, however, be some delays on this route.
Taking one of Switzerland’s mountain passes may also help reduce time in traffic. These options include the Gotthard, Grimsel, and Nufenen passes.
Weekends in July and August will see most traffic
The TCS goes on to advise that anyone wanting to avoid sitting in their car for hours on end should travel during off-peak hours, typically early morning and late evening. Heading to your destination on a weekday may also help avoid the worst of the queues.
Heading south, the TCS predicts that the Gotthard Tunnel will be the most congested on all weekends in July and August, with Saturdays generally the busiest, as well as Friday, July 24 and 31. The last week of July will likely see the most weekday traffic.
Heading northbound, the Gotthard Tunnel is expected to be the busiest on August 8, 9 and 10 as holidayers head home. Weekends will also see more traffic than weekdays, aside from the final week of July.
The TCS website provides a visual calendar showing which dates are likely to see the most traffic, as well as live webcams along main routes so you can check traffic levels.
Editor at IamExpat Media