Gotthard Tunnel traffic climbs to 20km as summer holiday travel begins

School holidays in Switzerland are now in full swing, and many families are setting out on road trips to enjoy a summer break. Unfortunately for drivers travelling southbound, traffic at the Gotthard Tunnel reached 20 kilometres (km) over the weekend.

Gotthard waiting times hit over 3 hours

On Saturday, July 18, waiting times for drivers travelling south through the Gotthard Tunnel reached the highest levels yet so far in 2026. Traffic was backed up along the motorway for 20km at the Gotthard North Portal. Waiting times were around three hours, reports Watson.

By 9pm on Saturday, queues had reduced to around 5km with a waiting time of roughly 50 minutes. On Sunday, traffic at the Gotthard Tunnel was still longer than usual, around 14km, but not as bad as on the previous day.

The Touring Club Switzerland (TCS) provides a live traffic update on their website, as well as a guide on which weekends in July and August are expected to be the busiest on the roads.