Fuel prices in Switzerland hit two-year high amid US-Iran war

Petrol prices in Switzerland have hit their highest level in two years after conflict in the Middle East pushed prices back up. Since the US-Iran war began, prices have increased between 17 and 20 percent. How much does petrol cost in Switzerland right now? Fuel prices in Switzerland have fluctuated dramatically since conflict broke out between the US and Iran in February this year. While prices initially jumped, they have since fallen back down after the two sides signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and ships were able to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. However, tensions escalated recently, the Strait closed, and Swiss fuel prices are now feeling the effects again. According to the Touring Club Switzerland (TCS), the average price of unleaded 95 (Bleifrei 95) petrol jumped by 2,1 percent from 1,92 Swiss francs to 1,96 francs per litre on Saturday, July 25. Unleaded 98 petrol also increased from 2,03 francs to 2,07 francs, and diesel prices rose from 2,10 francs to 2,14 francs, reports Nau.

The cost of fuel in Switzerland is now at its highest level in two years, although it has not yet reached the record levels recorded in 2022 following the start of the Russia-Ukraine war. Why are fuel prices rising in 2026? Gas prices are rising in part due to the US-Iran war, but also because of a shortage of refining capacity and a huge increase in transport costs along the River Rhine. Oil and gas refineries in the Middle East and Russia have been damaged by ongoing attacks, creating a “shortage of refining capacity”, according to the TCS. Even if shipping routes in the Strait were to return to normal, Europe would still experience a delay in extra deliveries. Closer to home, water levels in the Rhine are lower than usual due to recent heatwaves and a lack of rain. This means that boats cannot carry as much weight and there is a “significantly higher transport cost” for companies. The tariff to transport goods along the Rhine has spiked enormously from 33,50 francs to 143 francs, an over 300 percent increase.

How to find the cheapest petrol in Switzerland With the cost of living in Switzerland already higher than in most European countries, drivers who commute to work or are planning a summer holiday road trip may be wondering whether there’s a way to save money on fuel. When comparing Swiss petrol prices to neighbouring countries like Germany and France, Switzerland actually often fares better. Even still, prices in Switzerland can also vary, and some petrol stations offer fuel at a lower price. The TCS tracks current costs on their TCS Gas Price Radar (TCS Benzinpreis-Radar), making it easier to find out where is cheapest to fill up. Another alternative is to utilise the country’s public transport network, often more affordable for residents who have a Swiss Half Fare Travelcard.