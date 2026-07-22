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Could the EU automatically slow down your car by 2030?

Could the EU automatically slow down your car by 2030?

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By
Simone Jacobs
Clara Bousfield

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The European Commission is considering introducing a system that uses satellite navigation to automatically intervene if a car is speeding. If approved, the system could be introduced in the EU in 2030, but what about in Switzerland

What is the EU proposing?

Various sources have confirmed that the European Commission is exploring introducing a system to automatically slow speeding cars, reports Dutch news outlet AD

This system would use satellite navigation, digital maps, 5G signal and cameras that recognise road signs to determine the maximum speed a car should be travelling on a certain road.

Car software would then be able to restrict engine power so that the driver doesn’t go over the speed limit. The driver could still temporarily increase the speed in an emergency.

The system would be similar to the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) system that new cars sold in the EU must be equipped with since July 2024. ISA warns drivers with a message, vibration or noise if they are driving too fast and can also gently reduce engine power. The new system, however, wouldn’t allow drivers to ignore the warning or override braking, and would instead slow the car automatically.

Will the system be introduced in Switzerland?

Whether or not Switzerland would introduce the proposed speed monitoring system is “still unclear”, according to 20 Minuten. Thomas Rohrbach from the Federal Roads Office (Bundesamt für Strassen or ASTRA) said that he “could not comment at this time”.

Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but may keep an eye on developments and review relevant laws and legislation as needed.

Nevertheless, if the EU introduces the system, it will impact cross-border drivers from Switzerland and influence future Swiss traffic laws. 

Why are the new EU automatic speed limiters controversial?

While road safety organisations are encouraged by a system that intervenes to reduce speeding and the number of serious traffic accidents, there are some concerns about the technology. These types of systems don’t always recognise the correct maximum speed and could miss traffic signs. Additionally, digital maps could be outdated and GPS locations can sometimes be inaccurate.

Critics have also warned that if the system unexpectedly slows a car, it could cause dangerous situations in traffic. Aside from the system’s reliability, there are also questions about cybersecurity and drivers' privacy. Systems that can control vehicles require very good security against malfunctions and digital attacks. The EU could also lose hundreds of millions in revenue from speeding fines.

The European Commission has emphasised that the plans are still in the exploratory phase, and that discussions with car manufacturers and road safety organisations are being carried out to determine whether tighter safety rules would be necessary. If the plan is eventually approved, 2030 is the most commonly mentioned start date. 

This article first appeared on IamExpat in the Netherlands.

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Simone Jacobs

Editor at IamExpat Media

Editor for the Netherlands at IamExpat Media. Simone studied Genetics and Zoology at the University of Pretoria in South Africa before moving to the Netherlands, where she has been working as a writer and editor since 2022. One thing she loves more than creating content is consuming it, mainly by reading books by the dozen. Other than being a book dragon, she is also a nature lover and enjoys hiking and animal training.Read more
Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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