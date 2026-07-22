Could the EU automatically slow down your car by 2030?

The European Commission is considering introducing a system that uses satellite navigation to automatically intervene if a car is speeding. If approved, the system could be introduced in the EU in 2030, but what about in Switzerland? What is the EU proposing? Various sources have confirmed that the European Commission is exploring introducing a system to automatically slow speeding cars, reports Dutch news outlet AD. This system would use satellite navigation, digital maps, 5G signal and cameras that recognise road signs to determine the maximum speed a car should be travelling on a certain road. Car software would then be able to restrict engine power so that the driver doesn’t go over the speed limit. The driver could still temporarily increase the speed in an emergency.

The system would be similar to the Intelligent Speed Assistance (ISA) system that new cars sold in the EU must be equipped with since July 2024. ISA warns drivers with a message, vibration or noise if they are driving too fast and can also gently reduce engine power. The new system, however, wouldn’t allow drivers to ignore the warning or override braking, and would instead slow the car automatically. Will the system be introduced in Switzerland? Whether or not Switzerland would introduce the proposed speed monitoring system is “still unclear”, according to 20 Minuten. Thomas Rohrbach from the Federal Roads Office (Bundesamt für Strassen or ASTRA) said that he “could not comment at this time”. Switzerland is not a member of the EU, but may keep an eye on developments and review relevant laws and legislation as needed. Nevertheless, if the EU introduces the system, it will impact cross-border drivers from Switzerland and influence future Swiss traffic laws.