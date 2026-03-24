US taxes in Europe: What Americans living abroad need to know

Understanding citizenship-based taxation

The United States tax is based on citizenship, not residency. If you’re a US citizen or a lawful Green Card holder, you’re required to file a US federal income tax return every year reporting your worldwide income. This applies regardless of whether you live and work in France, Germany, Spain, or any other European country, in addition to the income tax you need to file in your new country.

While the prospect of double taxation sounds concerning, it is not inevitable. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States offers several exclusions to protect you from paying taxes in two countries on the same income. However, these exemptions aren’t automatic; you need to claim them when you file your general tax return.

Avoiding double taxation: The FEIE and the FTC

Citizens living abroad have access to two relevant tools they use to greatly avoid and minimise their US tax bill:

The Foreign Earned Income Exclusion (FEIE) allows qualifying Americans to exclude up to $130.000 of their foreign earned wages from US taxation. These numbers are subject to annual inflation adjustments. To qualify, you must pass one of two tests proving you live abroad: the Physical Presence Test or the Bona Fide Residence Test.

allows qualifying Americans to exclude up to $130.000 of their foreign earned wages from US taxation. These numbers are subject to annual inflation adjustments. To qualify, you must pass one of two tests proving you live abroad: the Physical Presence Test or the Bona Fide Residence Test. The Foreign Tax Credit (FTC) allows you to reduce your US taxes dollar for dollar by the amount of taxes you’ve already paid to your host country.

Income tax rates in most European countries are significantly higher than the US federal rate. This makes the Foreign Tax Credit especially valuable for many expats, as it often eliminates their US tax bill altogether and may even create excess credits they can carry forward to future years.