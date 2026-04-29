Switzerland launches 142 domestic violence hotline from May

The Swiss government has announced that a new emergency hotline for people impacted by domestic violence will go live across Switzerland on May 1, 2026. The new number is 142.

142 hotline launches May 2026 for domestic violence in Switzerland

The new nationwide emergency number forms part of the government’s “roadmap against domestic and sexual violence”. The hotline will be available to people living in all 26 cantons. “Victims and their families will be able to access various support services quickly and easily”, according to a government press release.

The government measure is part of a long-term initiative to address domestic violence in Switzerland. According to the Federal Statistical Office, in 2025, the number of reported domestic violence incidents rose by 4,4 percent compared to the previous year and in 2024, offences rose by 6 percent. Women make up around 70 percent of victims.

The increase in reports could be a sign that more victims are seeking help, and while “significant progress has been made”, there is an “urgent need” for more to be done, the government said.