Switzerland launches 142 domestic violence hotline from May
The Swiss government has announced that a new emergency hotline for people impacted by domestic violence will go live across Switzerland on May 1, 2026. The new number is 142.
142 hotline launches May 2026 for domestic violence in Switzerland
The new nationwide emergency number forms part of the government’s “roadmap against domestic and sexual violence”. The hotline will be available to people living in all 26 cantons. “Victims and their families will be able to access various support services quickly and easily”, according to a government press release.
The government measure is part of a long-term initiative to address domestic violence in Switzerland. According to the Federal Statistical Office, in 2025, the number of reported domestic violence incidents rose by 4,4 percent compared to the previous year and in 2024, offences rose by 6 percent. Women make up around 70 percent of victims.
The increase in reports could be a sign that more victims are seeking help, and while “significant progress has been made”, there is an “urgent need” for more to be done, the government said.
Switzerland moves toward unified domestic violence law
The government also issued updated information about recently implemented and future domestic violence policies. The Federal Assembly is debating whether to introduce a national law against domestic violence, which would unify prevention and protection across the country. So far, both the Federal Council and the Council of States support a new law.
Furthermore, the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP) is expected to propose a new law, which will be put to the Federal Council at the beginning of 2027. It would improve victim protection during civil proceedings, for example, to avoid confrontations between a victim and perpetrator in court. The FDJP is also expected to review gun laws.
The government also plans to strengthen its national “Equality Prevents Violence” campaign by focusing on the 142 hotline and has expanded electronic monitoring for victim protection.
Lastly, the FDJP, the Federal Department of Home Affairs (EDI), cantons and municipalities are developing a new national strategy to “combat domestic, sexual and gender-based violence” which will be introduced at the beginning of 2027.
Editor at IamExpat Media