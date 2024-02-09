Whether it’s problems with your landlord, an argument with a business partner, a complaint about an online purchase, or an issue at work, legal disputes can crop up out of nowhere. Legal insurance (Rechtsschutzversicherung, protection juridique, protezione giuridica) is a type of insurance in Switzerland that covers legal costs, protecting the policyholder against the financial impact of lawsuits and empowering them to take legal action without fearing negative financial consequences. Best legal insurance in Switzerland The following companies all offer legal insurance in Switzerland that is tailored to expats, for instance by offering advice and claims processes in English: Generali

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Groupe Mutuel What is legal insurance (Rechtsschutzversicherung)? In a nutshell, legal insurance (Rechtsschutzversicherung - also known as legal protection insurance and legal expenses insurance) covers you for costs that might arise out of a legal dispute, for instance: If you lose your job but your employer withholds any salary that you are entitled to.

If you move out of an apartment but the landlord doesn’t give back your deposit, without providing an adequate reason why.

If you buy something that is faulty but the seller refuses to give you a refund.

If you receive a vehicle tax bill that you think is too high.

If you terminate your contract with your child’s daycare but the provider won’t refund the fees you’ve already paid.

If you have a disagreement with your neighbour, for instance over property boundaries or noise complaints.

If you are experiencing issues with another type of insurance, for instance your pension, home insurance or life insurance isn’t paying out or your health insurance is refusing to cover a treatment. Although it’s not mandatory in Switzerland, many people choose to take out a legal insurance policy in order to feel confident that in these kinds of situations, they can assert their rights through legal action without having to worry about the costs. Although there is some overlap, generally legal insurance covers the gaps where your liability insurance would not provide coverage - for instance, if someone damages your car but their liability insurance refuses to cover the cost.

Types of legal insurance in Switzerland Broadly speaking, there are three different types of legal insurance in Switzerland, although the scope of coverage may vary from insurer to insurer. Most can be parcelled together to create a tailored policy that suits your exact needs. Personal legal protection insurance Personal legal protection insurance covers legal disputes in the area of private law, including tenancy law, consumer law and employment law. Motor legal protection insurance Motor legal protection insurance covers legal disputes in connection with road traffic accidents and the purchase, lease or improper repair of a vehicle. Commercial legal protection insurance Commercial legal protection insurance covers legal disputes for self-employed business owners and freelancers.

What does legal protection insurance in Switzerland not cover? While legal insurance does cover many different kinds of legal expenses, most exclude claims that arise in the following circumstances: If the legal case is a result of an intentional act or your own wrongdoing

If the costs arose or were foreseeable before you took out your insurance policy Most policies will also not cover claims relating to the following matters (or will only cover them if an additional add-on is purchased): Immigration, for instance, cases related to visas and residence permits

Family law disputes like child custody cases, prenuptial agreements, or divorces

Disputes over inheritance

Disputes with tenants

Construction and real estate disputes

Matters related to taxation

Criminal proceedings Legal insurance will also not cover the cost of paying a fine, for instance if you receive a parking ticket or a speeding fine. Note that you need to take out a special commercial legal protection insurance policy if you want to cover legal expenses related to your professional activities as a self-employed person; a personal legal insurance policy will not suffice.