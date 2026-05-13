Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise at a slower rate in 2027

Comparison website Comparis has predicted that health insurance premiums in Switzerland will rise by an average of 3,7 percent in 2027. This is the fourth year in a row that prices have risen, but less than in previous years.

Health insurance premiums in Switzerland rise for 4th year running

Swiss residents might have to get used to the idea that health insurance premiums will continue to rise, as Comparis expects them to increase again in 2027 for the fourth consecutive year.

Health insurance premiums rose by an average of 6,6 percent in 2023, 8,7 percent in 2024, 6 percent in 2025 and 4,4 percent in 2026. The trend will continue into 2027 with the average price set to go up by 3,7 percent, slightly lower than in previous years, according to Comparis.