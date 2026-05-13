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Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise at a slower rate in 2027

Swiss health insurance premiums set to rise at a slower rate in 2027

Michael Derrer Fuchs / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Comparison website Comparis has predicted that health insurance premiums in Switzerland will rise by an average of 3,7 percent in 2027. This is the fourth year in a row that prices have risen, but less than in previous years.

Health insurance premiums in Switzerland rise for 4th year running

Swiss residents might have to get used to the idea that health insurance premiums will continue to rise, as Comparis expects them to increase again in 2027 for the fourth consecutive year.

Health insurance premiums rose by an average of 6,6 percent in 2023, 8,7 percent in 2024, 6 percent in 2025 and 4,4 percent in 2026. The trend will continue into 2027 with the average price set to go up by 3,7 percent, slightly lower than in previous years, according to Comparis.

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Healthcare costs to rise at a slower rate

Comparis health insurance expert Felix Schneuwly explains that premiums rose so much in previous years because companies had to “rebuild their reserves after politically mandated reserve reductions and excessively low premiums between 2019 and 2022”. Premiums in 2027 are now moving “towards reflecting true costs” of health insurance.

The total cost of healthcare in Switzerland is also predicted to rise in 2027 by 3,5 percent. This is less than health insurance premiums because “the range of services covered by basic health insurance has been continuously expanded”, continues Schneuwly. For example, premiums can often now cover counselling, weight-loss injections and care for family members.

Health insurance (Krankenversicherung) is mandatory for all residents in Switzerland, with insurance companies obliged to notify you of your premium for the following year around September or October. It is common for people to compare and switch providers to get the cheapest deal. 

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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