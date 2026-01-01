UN
Jobs in Switzerland by UN
SENIOR ECONOMIC AFFAIRS OFFICER (Temporary Job Opening), P5
Editorial and content intern
ICCWC Public Information Officer
Intern, Special Procedures
Shark Assessment Specialist
National Consultant - NTFC Secretariat
National Consultant, Training Specialist
Human Rights Intern
COMMUNICATIONS ASSISTANT (Temporary Job Posting), G6
Media and Communication Intern
SENIOR HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICER, P5
National Consultant - South Mediterranean countries: Enhancing e-commerce and digital trade in the Southern Neighbourhood: National Coordinator for Tunisia
National Consultant Tourism Sector - Botswana
Taxonomy specialist consultant
Pharmaceuticals in the Environment Specialist
Power Platform Developer
International consultant in charge of the Organisation of B2B Matchmaking Activities in the Textile and Clothing Sector in the United Kingdom (UK)
HUMAN RIGHTS OFFICER (TJO), P4
Programme Management Assistant, G5
International consultant in charge of the Organisation of B2B Matchmaking Activities in the Textile and Clothing Sector in Sweden and the wider Scandinavian market