National Consultant - South Mediterranean countries: Enhancing e-commerce and digital trade in the Southern Neighbourhood: National Coordinator for Tunisia

National Consultant - South Mediterranean countries: Enhancing e-commerce and digital trade in the Southern Neighbourhood: National Coordinator for Tunisia

International consultant in charge of the Organisation of B2B Matchmaking Activities in the Textile and Clothing Sector in the United Kingdom (UK)

International consultant in charge of the Organisation of B2B Matchmaking Activities in the Textile and Clothing Sector in the United Kingdom (UK)