Jobs ads asking for AI skills surge in Switzerland

The number of jobs in Switzerland requesting applicants have experience using AI has reached new highs, according to PwC’s 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, and there are certain sectors looking to utilise the technology the most.

Jobs requiring AI skills in Switzerland at highest levels ever

The AI bubble is not just taking over the stock market but is also making its way into the workplace. A new PwC report has revealed that the number of jobs in Switzerland requiring AI skills rose by around 9.000 to reach a record high of 25.000 in 2025.

This, however, is still a small chunk of the overall number of jobs available, representing just 1,8 percent. Either way, according to PwC, “Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming the job market, and not just within the tech sector.”

Companies “fundamentally [need to] rethink their talent development”, says Adrian Jones, Partner and Head of Workforce at PwC Switzerland, as the new technology is seeping into all aspects of work.