Jobs ads asking for AI skills surge in Switzerland
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The number of jobs in Switzerland requesting applicants have experience using AI has reached new highs, according to PwC’s 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, and there are certain sectors looking to utilise the technology the most.
Jobs requiring AI skills in Switzerland at highest levels ever
The AI bubble is not just taking over the stock market but is also making its way into the workplace. A new PwC report has revealed that the number of jobs in Switzerland requiring AI skills rose by around 9.000 to reach a record high of 25.000 in 2025.
This, however, is still a small chunk of the overall number of jobs available, representing just 1,8 percent. Either way, according to PwC, “Artificial intelligence is increasingly transforming the job market, and not just within the tech sector.”
Companies “fundamentally [need to] rethink their talent development”, says Adrian Jones, Partner and Head of Workforce at PwC Switzerland, as the new technology is seeping into all aspects of work.
AI is increasingly able to take on tasks that “served as entry points and learning opportunities” for people starting out in their careers. Skills such as “result, judgement, adaptability, and leadership [...] are becoming important even in the early stages of a career”, continues Jones.
Businesses “must make the further training of their employees a permanent and strategic priority so that their technological investments also pay off economically,” says Britta Gross, Partner and Head of People and Organisation at PwC Switzerland.
These Swiss job sectors are looking for AI skills
Experience using AI is in demand across all sectors in Switzerland, continues the PwC press release. The highest number of AI-related jobs can currently be found in the technology, media and telecommunications sector, whereas the fewest are in the public sector.
Interestingly, in the manufacturing sector, which accounts for the largest share of new hires in Switzerland, and in the energy, utilities, and raw materials sectors, “demand for AI skills [is] relatively low”.
Companies want AI users
Not only are there increasing numbers of jobs in AI, but roles advertised with these skills “can expect above-average salaries”. This is particularly true in the healthcare and energy sector, which “indicat[es] a stronger demand for employees with AI skills”.
Companies are also looking for something specific when they mention AI skills. According to the 2026 AI Jobs Barometer, organisations are looking for “professionals who already use AI in their daily work”, more so than AI developers.
The 2026 AI Jobs Baramoter study is based on over one billion advertised jobs across 27 countries to “show the impact of AI on occupations, wages, skills, and productivity". You can read more here.
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