727 companies
21.co
21co Technologies
3rd-eyes analytics
4D Lifetec AG
A & A Liegenschaften Schweiz AG
ABB
Abbott
ABF Informatik AG
Abionic SA
Academic Work Switzerland
Accenture
ACP - CONSULTING PARTNER
ADM International Sàrl
Aeon
Aequor Consulting GmbH
Aerolite AG
Affentranger Kveton + Partners Sàrl
Agap2 - HIQ Consulting AG
Agroscope
AIGLON COLLEGE SA
AIPPI
AirConsole
Aktionariat AG
Albedis
Start posting
List your vacancies on IamExpat
Reach more candidates on the most popular job board for internationals in Switzerland!
YOU MIGHT BE INTERESTED IN
See all jobs
Internship - IT Security Engineer
IT & technology
Geneva
Posted date April 12, 2026
Golang Developer - Distributed Systems
IT & technology
Zurich
Posted date April 12, 2026
Electronic Engineer (m/w/d) PCR Instrument Product Care Team
Engineering
Risch
Posted date April 12, 2026
Drug Product MSAT Process Specialist
Other
Basel
Posted date April 12, 2026