267
IT & technology jobs in Switzerland
Power Platform Developer
IT & technology
Geneva
Posted date April 4, 2026
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Junior/Professional Betriebsengineer (m/w/d)
IT & technology
Bern
Temporary
Posted date April 3, 2026
Product Owner (m/w/d) Siemens SI
IT & technology
Zug
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
hands-on Marketing Lead Web3 (remote)
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Senior Full-stack Engineer (Node/ React) in a start-up
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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Applied AI Founding Engineer
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Fullstack / Product AI Founding Engineer
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Fullstack Engineer - Frontend
IT & technology
Bern
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Senior Systems & Cloud Enigneer (80-100%, f::m::d)
IT & technology
St. Gallen
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Senior Frontend Engineer
IT & technology
Zurich
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
IT Support Technician
IT & technology
Sion
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Head of IT Products R&D
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Head of Enterprise Architecture
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Data Analyst (40% Student Mission)
IT & technology
Montreux
Posted date April 2, 2026
Infrastructure Engineer
IT & technology
Villars-sur-Glane
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Systems Engineer
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Server Infrastructure and Virtualization Expert
IT & technology
Vaud
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Business Analyst Analytics
IT & technology
Lausanne
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Junior Windows Systems Engineer
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
Senior Network Security Engineer
IT & technology
Geneva
Permanent
Posted date April 2, 2026
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