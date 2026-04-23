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Why Türkiye tops best value holiday destinations for Switzerland in 2026

Why Türkiye tops best value holiday destinations for Switzerland in 2026

Kamil Zajaczkowski / Shutterstock.com

By Clara Bousfield

Since the start of 2026, the Swiss franc (CHF) has strengthened against currencies like the US dollar and euro. This means that for anyone living and working in Switzerland, holiday budgets can now stretch a little further.

How Swiss franc exchange rates boost spending power

Financial service provider Wise has analysed which holiday destinations have now become more affordable for travellers from Switzerland. With the Swiss franc going from strength to strength, several countries have become cheaper for anyone getting paid in francs.

Based on analysis of exchange rates from around mid-March, excluding countries that use euros, Türkiye takes the top spot as the destination where the Swiss franc has seen the greatest improvement. Switzerland’s currency is now worth 28 percent more than last year, meaning that things like hotels, restaurants, taxis and shopping will be cheaper for holiday-goers.

India takes second place, with the franc surging 17 percent in value, followed by Japan in third (+14 percent).  However it's not all good news as some destinations have become more expensive. Sweden is 6 percent more pricey for Swiss visitors, Namibia 1,1 percent and Albania 0,8 percent.

Top 10 best value holiday destinations from Switzerland in 2026

According to Wise, reported by 20 Minuten, here’s a list of the top 10 countries where the Swiss franc is now worth more (change in percent):

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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