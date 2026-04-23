Why Türkiye tops best value holiday destinations for Switzerland in 2026

Since the start of 2026, the Swiss franc (CHF) has strengthened against currencies like the US dollar and euro. This means that for anyone living and working in Switzerland, holiday budgets can now stretch a little further.

How Swiss franc exchange rates boost spending power

Financial service provider Wise has analysed which holiday destinations have now become more affordable for travellers from Switzerland. With the Swiss franc going from strength to strength, several countries have become cheaper for anyone getting paid in francs.

Based on analysis of exchange rates from around mid-March, excluding countries that use euros, Türkiye takes the top spot as the destination where the Swiss franc has seen the greatest improvement. Switzerland’s currency is now worth 28 percent more than last year, meaning that things like hotels, restaurants, taxis and shopping will be cheaper for holiday-goers.

India takes second place, with the franc surging 17 percent in value, followed by Japan in third (+14 percent). However it's not all good news as some destinations have become more expensive. Sweden is 6 percent more pricey for Swiss visitors, Namibia 1,1 percent and Albania 0,8 percent.