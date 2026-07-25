Swiss town of Chiasso tells dog owners to "neutralise" urine or face fine

A pungent smell has been taking over the Swiss town of Chiasso recently, made worse by the recent hot, dry weather. The smell in question is dog urine, and it has gotten so bad that dog owners must now “neutralise” any pee with water or face a fine.

Dog owners in Switzerland face new 100-franc fine

Switzerland is known to be a country that takes pride in its cleanliness and the environment. Littering can be fined, recycling is heavily mandated, and there are clear Swiss laws around owning a pet. Now a town in canton Ticino is taking rules for dog owners a step further.

From August 18, 2026, if plans are approved, anyone walking a dog in Chiasso must carry water and dilute their pet’s urine “immediately” to leave the area clean, reports 20 Minuten. Anyone caught not doing so will first be issued a warning, and if caught again, could face a 100-franc fine.

Why is Chiasso introducing a dog urine fine?

Recent hot weather has made the smell of dog urine in the street more pungent, and several residents have complained. Switzerland has experienced two heatwaves so far this year with record-breaking temperatures, and a third is on the way.