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Swiss town of Chiasso tells dog owners to "neutralise" urine or face fine

Swiss town of Chiasso tells dog owners to "neutralise" urine or face fine

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By Clara Bousfield

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A pungent smell has been taking over the Swiss town of Chiasso recently, made worse by the recent hot, dry weather. The smell in question is dog urine, and it has gotten so bad that dog owners must now “neutralise” any pee with water or face a fine.

Dog owners in Switzerland face new 100-franc fine

Switzerland is known to be a country that takes pride in its cleanliness and the environment. Littering can be fined, recycling is heavily mandated, and there are clear Swiss laws around owning a pet. Now a town in canton Ticino is taking rules for dog owners a step further.  

From August 18, 2026, if plans are approved, anyone walking a dog in Chiasso must carry water and dilute their pet’s urine “immediately” to leave the area clean, reports 20 Minuten. Anyone caught not doing so will first be issued a warning, and if caught again, could face a 100-franc fine.

Why is Chiasso introducing a dog urine fine?

Recent hot weather has made the smell of dog urine in the street more pungent, and several residents have complained. Switzerland has experienced two heatwaves so far this year with record-breaking temperatures, and a third is on the way. 

The weather in Ticino tends to be warmer than other parts of the country as it’s further south. While Chiasso conducts regular street cleaning, it cannot reach all areas, nor can it be done as frequently as currently needed.  

The new dog pee rules in Chiasso are a first for Switzerland. While several cities have rules about cleaning up after your dog and many provide free poo bags, Chiasso “is going further than any other municipality,” reports Watson

So, if you plan to walk your pooch in Chiasso this weekend, make sure you take a bottle of water - some for you and some for your dog’s business. Or you may face the consequences!

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Clara Bousfield

Editor at IamExpat Media

News Editor for Switzerland at IamExpat Media. Clara studied American History and Politics in the U.K., and after working for six years at a tech company she quit her job and moved to Switzerland. Since 2023 she has been based in Lucerne, learning German and integrating into Swiss life (Swiss raclette grill and all). In her spare time she enjoys walking, baking, travelling to new places, and feeding her tea and coffee addiction.Read more

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