Zurich Tanzt - Dance Festival

Since 2013, Zurich Tanzt has been bringing local, national and international dance creations into the spotlight for viewers to enjoy in Zurich. This year, the dance festival returns so get ready to be amazed!

A dance festival in Zurich

Every year in May, Zurich Tanzt provides a programme full of different formats for festival-goers to watch and participate in if they so wish. From crash courses, stage plays and dance walks to dance battles, workshops and raves - you’ll be immersed in everything dance!

Image credit: Joseph Khakshouri / Zurich Tanzt

Zurich Tanzt is a festival for everyone, families included, and connects people of all ages, different cultures, languages and preferences. It is a festival that urges you to participate, try out, watch, celebrate and even think. Whether it’s contemporary, street dance, capoeira, klapping or ballroom, every dance you can think of will be represented.