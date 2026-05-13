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Zurich Cycle Week

Zurich Cycle Week

Zurich Cycle Week

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Europaallee Zurich
Free admission

During Zurich Cycle Week, everything from mobility to lifestyle revolves around bicycles. This year, Cycle Week will be taking place from May 28-31 in the heart of Switzerland's largest city.

Get your bike ready

For all cycling enthusiasts, Cycle Week is the perfect time to connect with like-minded riders and learn more about the craft. It’s great for cycling through the city or racing over steep hills with your friends; there is even a bike festival, where everything is focused on bike culture.

Children will be thrilled with the kids' race, where they can win a small prize on Saturday and Sunday, making this a great event for families.

At the Europaallee and the Campus Brunau in Zurich, a variety of facilities are offered with everything from bike pumps to mountain bike trails. Visitors can test the latest bikes at the Test Village, acquire new skills in workshops, or discover new bike paths with loved ones.

On the weekend, experience the ZüriDirt Contest that tests professional riders' skills around a dirt course. Additionally, there are a plethora of food stalls throughout the city, spread across the entire site, which are perfect after a long day of biking.

Pedal your way to Zurich Cycle Week today

Check the official Cycle Week website for more information on the event and plan your visit!

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