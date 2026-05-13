During Zurich Cycle Week, everything from mobility to lifestyle revolves around bicycles. This year, Cycle Week will be taking place from May 28-31 in the heart of Switzerland's largest city.

Get your bike ready

For all cycling enthusiasts, Cycle Week is the perfect time to connect with like-minded riders and learn more about the craft. It’s great for cycling through the city or racing over steep hills with your friends; there is even a bike festival, where everything is focused on bike culture.

Children will be thrilled with the kids' race, where they can win a small prize on Saturday and Sunday, making this a great event for families.

At the Europaallee and the Campus Brunau in Zurich, a variety of facilities are offered with everything from bike pumps to mountain bike trails. Visitors can test the latest bikes at the Test Village, acquire new skills in workshops, or discover new bike paths with loved ones.