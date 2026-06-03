For three days in June, Zurich's art scene bursts into life with a huge number of events that aim to bring together artists, exhibition spaces and art lovers and democratise access to art.

Zurich Art Weekend 2026

Take advantage of Zurich Art Weekend to completely immerse yourself in the vibrant art scene of the creative city of Zurich. There are 65 venues involved, ranging from the obvious galleries and museums to bars and hotels, and with over 135 exhibitions planned you'll have to curate your weekend carefully. Events range from performance art and meet-the-artist opportunities to guided walks and talks on art.

Public Pass

Although most of the events and exhibitions are free, it is still worth ordering a free Public Pass as it gives you access to literature and maps to help you plan your weekend to get the most out of it. The route maps on the website are also useful, so you can spare your feet and still see a lot of creations. A handful of events do require paid tickets, which is made clear on their event pages, and some space-limited free happenings require a reservation.

Image credit: Lee Yellosno. Courtesy of Zurich Art Weekend.