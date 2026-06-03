Zurich Art Weekend
Zurich Art Weekend
For three days in June, Zurich's art scene bursts into life with a huge number of events that aim to bring together artists, exhibition spaces and art lovers and democratise access to art.
Zurich Art Weekend 2026
Take advantage of Zurich Art Weekend to completely immerse yourself in the vibrant art scene of the creative city of Zurich. There are 65 venues involved, ranging from the obvious galleries and museums to bars and hotels, and with over 135 exhibitions planned you'll have to curate your weekend carefully. Events range from performance art and meet-the-artist opportunities to guided walks and talks on art.
Public Pass
Although most of the events and exhibitions are free, it is still worth ordering a free Public Pass as it gives you access to literature and maps to help you plan your weekend to get the most out of it. The route maps on the website are also useful, so you can spare your feet and still see a lot of creations. A handful of events do require paid tickets, which is made clear on their event pages, and some space-limited free happenings require a reservation.
Image credit: Lee Yellosno. Courtesy of Zurich Art Weekend.
Events and workshops
In the spirit of connectivity that permeates the event, schwarzescafé and Luma Westbau host a series of talks under the category of Art + Science. These talks are about prompting new conversations and exchanges between the often separated worlds of art and science. There are also workshops to get interactive with the weekend, such as making clay bowls or one aimed at children to show them how they can experience and enjoy an art gallery.
Prepare your weekend
You can find out the whole programme on the Zurich Art Weekend website, where you can also get the public pass, and see which events need reservations. Most of the exhibitions are in the city centre, but a few are further out. There is information on the best public transport options for each exhibition on the Zurich Art Weekend website.
Thumb image: Urs Westermann. Courtesy of Zurich Art Weekend.