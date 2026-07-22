Kanan Gill live stand-up comedy show in Zurich

Psych yourself up for the brand new show, Not This Again, by Kanan Gill at Zürich Volkshaus on November 21, 2026. Don't miss this chance to see his live show - get your tickets today!

Don't miss Kanan Gill live in Zurich

Get your tickets to the outstanding stand-up comedy show, Not This Again, by Kanan Gill in Zurich. Rising from a strong digital following to become a formidable live performer, Kanan has headlined sold-out theatres and auditoriums around the world. His most recent world tour was attended by more than 100.000 people across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia, a scale achieved by very few Indian stand-up comics.

About Kanan Gill

Kanan Gill is a renowned comedian, best known for his incisive observational humour and meticulous approach to writing. He's also known for his calm stage presence and sharply constructed material. His comedy blends everyday insight with a global sensibility, allowing his work to travel seamlessly across cultures and audiences.

He was born in Bareilly, India and studied computer science at university. He worked for many years as a software engineer while building a name for himself in comedy. He won one comedy competition after another and eventually quit his software engineering career to dedicate himself full time to comedy. Since then, he has pursued comedy, acting and writing to critical acclaim.