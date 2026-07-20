Zürcher Theater Spektakel is a world-famous summer theatre festival that takes place each August in Zurich. Think of it as a meeting place for independent theatre groups.

One of the most important European festivals for the contemporary performing arts

Formed in 1980, Zürcher Theater Spektakel quickly developed into a cultural event of international appeal. Nowadays, it is one of the most important European festivals for the contemporary performing arts. The festival is celebrated for its consistent and artistically outstanding programming each year, as well as its unique atmosphere. As a result, the event attracts engaged and open-minded spectators, featuring performers that range from seasoned theatre artists to emerging theatre and dance companies from all over the world.

The festival is spread over 18 days at the Landiwiese, located directly on the shores of Lake Zurich, and hosts various venues of different sizes. Free events such as Street Art at the Zentral are interspersed with ticketed events.

On-site restaurants and bars, performances in the open air, and various ad hoc events, along with the alluring programme, come together to entice cultural aficionados and night owls from Zurich and beyond. What a great way to celebrate the last days of summer and the open-air season.