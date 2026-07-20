Zürcher Theater Spektakel
Zürcher Theater Spektakel
Zürcher Theater Spektakel is a world-famous summer theatre festival that takes place each August in Zurich. Think of it as a meeting place for independent theatre groups.
One of the most important European festivals for the contemporary performing arts
Formed in 1980, Zürcher Theater Spektakel quickly developed into a cultural event of international appeal. Nowadays, it is one of the most important European festivals for the contemporary performing arts. The festival is celebrated for its consistent and artistically outstanding programming each year, as well as its unique atmosphere. As a result, the event attracts engaged and open-minded spectators, featuring performers that range from seasoned theatre artists to emerging theatre and dance companies from all over the world.
The festival is spread over 18 days at the Landiwiese, located directly on the shores of Lake Zurich, and hosts various venues of different sizes. Free events such as Street Art at the Zentral are interspersed with ticketed events.
On-site restaurants and bars, performances in the open air, and various ad hoc events, along with the alluring programme, come together to entice cultural aficionados and night owls from Zurich and beyond. What a great way to celebrate the last days of summer and the open-air season.
Exceptional food and drink at Zürcher Theater Spektakel
Zürcher Theater Spektakel is an event where food and drinks are exceptional. The al fresco dining overlooking the lake adds to the late-summer festive atmosphere, and the seating area is perfect for enjoying food and drinks with friends and family.
The festival site has a park-like atmosphere with gazebos and food tents serving some of the tastiest food from around the world. Food establishments present at Zürcher Theater Spektakel 2026 include: Cantina, Le Cochon Vert wine bar, Mama Put African cuisine, Kulian Asian cuisine, Rohrlibar and La Placita.
Get your Zürcher Theater Spektakel tickets
Get your tickets on the Zürcher Theater Spektakel website. Additionally, tickets for all performances are available to buy in person at the box office on the Landiwiese from 90 minutes before the start of the performance. If there are 20 tickets or fewer remaining, only two tickets per person will be issued. 30 minutes before the start: two tickets for the price of one if the performance is not sold out.
Not only are visitors advised to take public transport, but you'll even get a free public transport ticket with your festival ticket. The ticket for a performance at the Theater Spektakel entitles you to a round trip within the city district!
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