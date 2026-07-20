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Swarms of swimmers jump into the busiest part of the Limmat River on just one day each summer. Fancy floating down on the iconic Limmat River in Zurich and seeing the historical sites? Swimming in this part of Zurich's main river is usually prohibited, so why not seize the moment on August 15, 2026! Here’s what you need to know about the Limmat-Schwimmen, how to apply for the event, and when the swim is expected to take place. What is the Limmat Swim (Limmat-Schwimmen)? The Zürcher Limmat-Schwimmen (Limmat Swim Zurich) is a public swim through the old town of Zurich, from the Frauenbad swimming pool near where the river meets the lake, to the swimming pool of Oberer Letten. Due to the river current, most non-competitive swimmers float down the two-kilometre stretch of river, allowing participants to relax, see the sights and leave the water refreshed. Swimming on this stretch of the Limmat is not usually allowed, so the event is one of the few opportunities to see some of the city’s great historical sites from the water. The Wasserkirche, Rathaus, Gross and Fraumünsters and Swiss National Museum are all visible from the water on the route. If you've ever wanted to float down the centre of the busiest city in Switzerland, the Limmat Swim is your chance!

Alongside those bobbing down the river enjoying the view, there is also a competitive swimming event. The EWZ challenge, named after the local energy supplier, is a race between experienced swimmers to see who can complete the two-kilometre route in the fastest time. How do I sign up for the Limmat Swim? Participants must sign up online. Registration takes place from the Wednesday before the event until registration numbers are sold out! What happens during the Limmat Swim in Zurich? The event starts at noon on the assigned day, which in 2026 is August 15, with the EWZ challenge swimmers going first. Then, between 12.05pm and 4.25pm, ticket holders are sent down the course by group number. Be sure to get there 45 minutes before your assigned start time. The swim itself takes up to 20 minutes, depending on the current and your swimming strength. Participants are then required to get out of the water at the river swimming pool of Oberer Letten. Once there, you will be offered a refreshing drink, hot tea and a special souvenir.

Fun Swim The fun swim takes place at 12.05pm, but starting timeslots are staggered to prevent overcrowding. You will be informed in advance of your designated timeslot, meaning your swim will begin at some point between 12.05pm and 4.30pm. Swimmers are urged to arrive at least 45 minutes before their starting time. For the fun swim, you will need a flotation device, which you can bring yourself or, if you don't have your own, you can buy one at the starting site. Thanks to the current of the Limmat River, you can simply float along and enjoy the view and have a fun day out on the river! EWZ Challenge The EWZ Challenge kicks off at 12pm sharp. This swim is only for competitive swimmers and is limited to 50 participants. What do I need to bring to the Limmat Swim? You can purchase a waterproof bag for bringing belongings with you in the water if needed, or the organisers can arrange for them to be transported to the finish line, as long as your possessions fit inside the specially issued bags!