Zuger SEEfest is a free, one-day music festival that takes place along the promenade of Lake Zug, so you can enjoy the beautiful views while getting your groove on.

Zuger SEEfest

With over 20.000 attendees every year, it's the biggest festival in the Swiss canton of Zug and attracts visitors from all over the country. The lakeside area is given over to the event and will be filled with food stalls and refreshment stands, alongside the stages themselves.

The refreshment stalls are open from 12pm and music starts at 4pm, making it a great event for the whole family, and there are three stages. The programme gradually evolves to match its audience through the day. The event is arranged by ZugSPORTS, an association that aims to promote exercise for everyone. So know that whether you're doing an embarrassing dad dance or unleashing some hardcore moves on the dance floor, you're also getting fit and finding your joy de vivre!

How to get to Zuger SEEfest

The main promenade area is just a 10-minute walk from the Zug central train station, so public transport is the best way to arrive. The organisers are very mindful that people come in from all over to attend Zuger SEEfest and have arranged five special late buses that run at 2am from Zug train station to various places.