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A unique festival, taking place in nine different locations over nine summer weekends, Migros Hiking Sounds 2026 gets you to hike to the stages so you can enjoy the music in beautiful mountain scenery. Migros Hiking Sounds 2026 If you can never decide between your dancing shoes and your hiking boots, Migros Hiking Sounds 2026 is just the festival for you. On certain weekends through the summer, you can pull on your boots, head to the start village to get your map and goodie bag, and then start a hike through some of the most remarkable scenery in Switzerland. Halfway along, there is a rest stop with a small stage featuring local talent to keep you entertained, and once you reach the end, the main stage has bigger names from the national music scene, including one concert by recent Eurovision winner Nemo! The hikes The hikes vary in length, but generally speaking, they are meant to take about two and a half hours to complete and are aimed at all fitness levels. However, the trails are not accessible for pushchairs and wheelchairs. They start at either 9am or 10am, and the day draws to a close by about 5.30pm, making this the perfect music festival for the larks among us.

For each location, the route is the same for both Saturday and Sunday, but the bands are different. The hikes are well sign-posted, and there are recovery stations along the route where supplies are also available. The organisers stress that this is not a fitness event - take your time, enjoy the views and don't over-exert yourself. When and where June 6-7: Schönried, Gstaad

June 13-14: Films Laax

June 20-21: Moosalp Region

June 27-28: Stoos

August 22-23: Wildhaus, St. Gallen

August 29-30: Meiringen-Hasliberg, Bern

September 5-6: Madrisa Klosters, Graubünden

September 12-13: Airolo

September 19-20: Lac Noir A goodie bag with every ticket Your ticket also includes a goodie bag, given out when you register at the start village. This includes all kinds of treats and useful items from partners of the festival, such as sunscreen, crisps, fruit and vegetables and a first aid kit. What about the music? The Campfire Stage is located about an hour's walk from the start. This is a smaller stage and rest point, with local artists playing at about 10am-2pm, and food and drink points for those who need them. Once you reach the end of the hike, the main stage has two artists each day, with the first on stage at about 2pm and the second at 3.15pm. Times are liable to change through the day though, depending on the conditions on the ground, so make sure you listen to the stewards for the most up-to-date information.