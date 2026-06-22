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Cherries grow in large numbers across Canton Zug. They are so widely produced in the region that there is a cherry celebration to mark the cherry harvest. On June 22, 2026, Zug Cherry Market (Chriesimärt) and the accompanying running race take place in the Old Town of Zug, combining boisterous fun and delicious cherries. In the historic city of Zug, cherry season kicks off each year with the cherry bell (Chriesigloggä) of St. Michael's Church, and the cherry market takes place, along with a fun race, the Cherry Storm (Chriesisturm). Photo: Busslinger Photography Try rare cherry varieties at Zug Cherry Market From 11am, the Cherry Market takes place on the Landsgemeindeplatz in Zug, selling many different and rare cherry varieties.

Zug Cherry Museum (Zuger Kirschtorten Museum) is also well worth a visit. It's located in the Treichler building, where the original Zug Cherry Cake (Zuger Kirschtorte) was invented. There is, of course, a chance to sample some cherry cake on this occasion. Photo: Busslinger Photography A fun run to celebrate cherry season Novelty running races are all the rage nowadays, but the Zug cherry running race, which is as hilarious as it is famous, harks back to an 18th-century tradition. The canton of Zug is well known throughout Switzerland for its cherries, because it's the place where they thrive the best. In the 18th century, the “Chriesigloggä” (cherry bell) announced the start of the harvest on the Allmend - an area of communal orchards containing rows of cherry trees. Once the bell rang, signalling that the cherries were ripe and ready for picking, the people of Zug, armed with long wooden ladders and “Chriesihutten”, baskets that were carried on their backs, they ran to the Allmend to start the cherry picking.

Photo: Busslinger Photography The custom waned in the 20th century due to a decline in the amount of cherry trees, but it was never fully forgotten. In 2009, the tradition of Chriesisturm was revived, and this unique race through Zug’s Old Town with ladders once again marks the beginning of the cherry-picking season. Witness a running race in Zug with ladders and baskets The bell tolls at 12pm. Contestants in the Leiterrennen races run along a set route while gripping amusingly large ladders, mostly with two people per ladder. There are also races called Huttenrennen, which involve contestants wearing traditional cherry-picking baskets on their backs. There's even a race for kids. After the different race categories have taken place, speeches and prizes are given at the Landsgemeindeplatz where all runners and spectators enjoy the festivities with the taste of all things cherry. Visitors can enjoy many tasty products, including many kinds of rare and popular cherry varieties, as well as cherry cake, cherry pie and cherry liqueur.