Spend the day in beautiful alpine Zermatt, celebrating the Swiss traditions that make this country unique.

Zermatt Folklore Festival

Dozens of associations from across Switzerland have gathered in Zermatt annually for over 50 years to promote and preserve uniquely Swiss traditions. From yodelling to cheese to classic Swiss dress, this is where you can come to find out what really makes the Swiss feel Swiss.

It's all very nostalgic and cosy, and a fun, friendly way to spend a Saturday.

Alongside the expected yodelling and alphorns, there are also choirs, drummers and brass bands, and the costumes range from beautifully embroidered dresses to smart military uniforms. Excellent Swiss delicacies will be served from the canteen tent, and you take part in a butter and cheese-making workshop.