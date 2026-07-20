Zermatt Folklore Festival
Zermatt Folklore Festival
Spend the day in beautiful alpine Zermatt, celebrating the Swiss traditions that make this country unique.
Zermatt Folklore Festival
Dozens of associations from across Switzerland have gathered in Zermatt annually for over 50 years to promote and preserve uniquely Swiss traditions. From yodelling to cheese to classic Swiss dress, this is where you can come to find out what really makes the Swiss feel Swiss.
It's all very nostalgic and cosy, and a fun, friendly way to spend a Saturday.
Alongside the expected yodelling and alphorns, there are also choirs, drummers and brass bands, and the costumes range from beautifully embroidered dresses to smart military uniforms. Excellent Swiss delicacies will be served from the canteen tent, and you take part in a butter and cheese-making workshop.
Video Credit: Youtube / Zermatt Tourismus
Attending Zermatt Folklore Festival
Zermatt is pleasingly car-free, so driving in is not recommended. If you need to drive here, you will have to park 5km away in Täsch, and get the train the rest of the way. Zermatt is well connected by public transport to many other Swiss cities, and you take some of the most beautiful mountain railways to get there.
The festival starts at 10am, with the main event of the day, the parade through town, taking place at 1.30pm. Music and dancing continue on through the afternoon. You can find out more about the day and the best ways to arrive on the Zermatt Folklore Festival website.
For those who are interested in more global folklore, you may wish to try the Rencontres de folklore internationales de Fribourg being held in Fribourg the following weekend, which celebrates dances and traditions from different parts of the world.
Thumb photo credit: © Pascal Gertschen
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