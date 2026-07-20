Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
Winterthurer Musikfestwochen (Winterthur Music Festival Weeks) draws crowds of music fans of all ages in the historic city of Winterthur, presenting more than 100 concerts by artists from all over the globe.
What's more, the concerts on the first nine days of the festival are free! Food is an important part of Winterthurer Musikfestwochen, making it the ideal summer night out for milling around and enjoying music and food with friends or family.
Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 2026 line-up
Here is an overview of some of the artists on the Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 2026 line-up:
- Tyler Ballgame
- Leon Wiesmann
- Fiona Fiasco
- Eoghan Konstantin
- Rikas
- Barbicop
- Nathalie Froehlich
- Jule X
- Ekhart
- Riana
- Maddie Ashman
- And many more!
Location of Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
Winterthurer Musikfestwochen takes place across seven concert stages in one massive festival site sprawling across Steinberggasse, Kirchplatz and Viehmarkt. The festival site is a five-minute walk from Winterthur's main train station, so the festival organisers advise arriving via public transport if you're coming from other cities in Switzerland. The festival takes place exclusively outdoors, and events take place in all weather.
Free concerts at Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
There are many free concerts during Winterthurer Musikfestwochen. All concerts throughout the festival site are free of charge on most days of the festival. Additionally, concerts at the venue known as Roulotte are free on most days.
As you can imagine, during the free open-air concerts, the place fills up quickly due to its popularity! That's why the festival organisers advise attendees to arrive early to secure a place in the festival crowd and to follow the rules to keep it fun and energetic for everyone.
The festival kicks off at 6pm on each day of the free concerts, and food and drink stalls open simultaneously so that you can stay refreshed throughout the evening.
Plan your visit to Winterthurer Musikfestwochen
It's easy to reach the festival venue via public transportation, as it is only five minutes from the city's main train station. If you're arriving by bus, you can travel from the train station and get off at Stadthaus, Schmidgasse and Technikum.
For anyone thinking of driving to the event, take note that there is not a lot of parking available, so other modes of transport are recommended.
Get tickets to the main weekend of the festival
The ticketed events take place during what is considered the "main weekend" of the festival. Get your Winterthurer Musikfestwochen tickets online in advance. Please note that concerts get booked out quickly, so get tickets while there's still time! Check out the official Winterthurer Musikfestwochen website for the most up-to-date information.