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Winterthurer Musikfestwochen (Winterthur Music Festival Weeks) draws crowds of music fans of all ages in the historic city of Winterthur, presenting more than 100 concerts by artists from all over the globe. What's more, the concerts on the first nine days of the festival are free! Food is an important part of Winterthurer Musikfestwochen, making it the ideal summer night out for milling around and enjoying music and food with friends or family. Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 2026 line-up Here is an overview of some of the artists on the Winterthurer Musikfestwochen 2026 line-up: Tyler Ballgame

Leon Wiesmann

Fiona Fiasco

Eoghan Konstantin

Rikas

Barbicop

Nathalie Froehlich

Jule X

Ekhart

Riana

Maddie Ashman

And many more! Location of Winterthurer Musikfestwochen Winterthurer Musikfestwochen takes place across seven concert stages in one massive festival site sprawling across Steinberggasse, Kirchplatz and Viehmarkt. The festival site is a five-minute walk from Winterthur's main train station, so the festival organisers advise arriving via public transport if you're coming from other cities in Switzerland. The festival takes place exclusively outdoors, and events take place in all weather.

Free concerts at Winterthurer Musikfestwochen There are many free concerts during Winterthurer Musikfestwochen. All concerts throughout the festival site are free of charge on most days of the festival. Additionally, concerts at the venue known as Roulotte are free on most days. As you can imagine, during the free open-air concerts, the place fills up quickly due to its popularity! That's why the festival organisers advise attendees to arrive early to secure a place in the festival crowd and to follow the rules to keep it fun and energetic for everyone. The festival kicks off at 6pm on each day of the free concerts, and food and drink stalls open simultaneously so that you can stay refreshed throughout the evening. Plan your visit to Winterthurer Musikfestwochen It's easy to reach the festival venue via public transportation, as it is only five minutes from the city's main train station. If you're arriving by bus, you can travel from the train station and get off at Stadthaus, Schmidgasse and Technikum.