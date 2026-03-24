Technorama Outdoors (Technorama Draussen) is the open-air section of Technorama Swiss Science Centre in Winterthur. This fascinating park is open from the end of March to the end of October and attracts visitors of all ages from Canton Zurich and beyond!

The power of the wind, the amazing properties of sunlight, the force of water - experience them all at the park. The majesty of nature is best experienced on the Wonder Bridge. Here, you can discover over 30 outdoor attractions and experience a multitude of amazing natural phenomena.

Visit Technorama Outdoors this spring

Technorama Outdoors comes complete with a wind machine, water arches, artificial clouds and other wonders of nature. These are all presented in their natural glory in the open air. Technorama Outdoors is ideal for kids - they can run around in the fresh air and observe some top-notch elements of the park involving water, gravity, wind, light, and so much more.

It's a particularly good place to enjoy a picnic with friends or family in the cosy area under the trees, perhaps during the school holidays. The captivating outdoor area is accessible from spring to autumn, depending on the weather, of course.