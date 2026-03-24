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Technorama Outdoors

Technorama Outdoors

Technorama Outdoors

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Technoramastrasse 1, CH 8404 Winterthur
35 Swiss francs for a standard adult ticket (21 Swiss francs for children aged 6-15)

Technorama Outdoors (Technorama Draussen) is the open-air section of Technorama Swiss Science Centre in Winterthur. This fascinating park is open from the end of March to the end of October and attracts visitors of all ages from Canton Zurich and beyond!

The power of the wind, the amazing properties of sunlight, the force of water - experience them all at the park. The majesty of nature is best experienced on the Wonder Bridge. Here, you can discover over 30 outdoor attractions and experience a multitude of amazing natural phenomena.

Visit Technorama Outdoors this spring

Technorama Outdoors comes complete with a wind machine, water arches, artificial clouds and other wonders of nature. These are all presented in their natural glory in the open air. Technorama Outdoors is ideal for kids - they can run around in the fresh air and observe some top-notch elements of the park involving water, gravity, wind, light, and so much more.

It's a particularly good place to enjoy a picnic with friends or family in the cosy area under the trees, perhaps during the school holidays. The captivating outdoor area is accessible from spring to autumn, depending on the weather, of course.

The largest drop of water in the world and other wonders of nature!

Climb up to the Wonder Bridge, a masterpiece of architecture and engineering and the centrepiece of the park. The 130-metre-long raised walkway provides impressive vantage points, and visitors can get absorbed in the nifty exhibits. Every 20 minutes, 5.000 litres of water fall from a cube high up on the bridge - the largest drop of water in the world!

Feast your eyes on patterns of water flow in the form of "jumping jets" or walk through the "captured cloud"! Besides the action-packed exhibits in easy-to-digest formats, there are also works of art to discover, such as the water vortex, presenting a well-known law of nature in a playful way.

Each visit is a leisure experience of a special kind. As well as the science and learning aspects of the park, you can also just bask in the beauty of nature. Winding paths lead through wooded areas with streams to pretty picnic spots, beautiful meadows and a large pond.

The park is part of the broader Technorama Swiss Science Centre, which is one of the biggest science centres worldwide. There are science experiments to explore on three floors and at over 500 experiment stations - so with the indoor and outdoor parts combined, you'll find it impossible to see it all in one day.

Get your tickets to Technorama Outdoors

Get your tickets to Technorama Outdoors on the Technorama website. It costs 35 Swiss francs for a standard adult ticket and 21 Swiss francs for children aged 6-15. Children aged 5 and younger can enter for free.

Technorama is located close to the railway line, so it's really convenient to get there from other Swiss cities and cantons using public transportation.

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