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Visions du Réel

Visions du Réel

Visions du Réel

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Nyon

Visions du Réel is back again this April in Nyon, Canton Vaud with a very exciting programme of films, special guests, workshops, and much more!

The full Visions du Réel programme

Visions du Réel features an extensive programme of artists, special guests and filmmakers at the very cutting edge of arthouse cinema. This is what you can expect from the packed programme:

  • International Feature Films Competition
  • Burning Lights Competition
  • National Competition 
  • International Medium Length & Short Film Competition
  • Opening Scenes
  • Big Angle
  • Highlights

Additionally, there are workshops with tributes dedicated to famous filmmakers. These workshops include retrospectives and masterclasses open to the public.

Guest of honour for the 57th edition: Kelly Reichardt 

Visions du Réel welcomes North American filmmaker Kelly Reichardt as Guest of Honour at its 57th edition. She will give a masterclass and a retrospective of her work, and her latest feature film, The Mastermind, will also be shown.

View incredible films at Visions du Réel!

Check out the Visions Du Reel official website for more information on the festival.

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