Visions du Réel is back again this April in Nyon, Canton Vaud with a very exciting programme of films, special guests, workshops, and much more!

The full Visions du Réel programme

Visions du Réel features an extensive programme of artists, special guests and filmmakers at the very cutting edge of arthouse cinema. This is what you can expect from the packed programme:

International Feature Films Competition

Burning Lights Competition

National Competition

International Medium Length & Short Film Competition

Opening Scenes

Big Angle

Highlights

Additionally, there are workshops with tributes dedicated to famous filmmakers. These workshops include retrospectives and masterclasses open to the public.