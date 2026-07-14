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Verbier Festival

Verbier Festival

Verbier Festival

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Various venues Verbier
Various prices

Verbier Festival is a world-renowned classical music festival that takes place each year in the Swiss mountain town of Verbier. Think of it as your summer music retreat in the mountains

High-calibre music at a high altitude

The festival is known for its high calibre of music, which draws audiences from across the globe, from concerts that are large-scale to those that are more intimate. The rich concert programmes each year at Verbier Festival feature orchestral music, chamber music, solo concerts and vocal recitals.

Verbier Festival concert stagePhoto credit: © Lucien Grandjean

Not only are some of the world’s most prized and prominent musicians featured at Verbier Festival, but it is also known as a festival that fosters a new generation of musicians. Being part of the Verbier Festival Orchestra is one of the many honours that up-and-coming music professionals aspire to - almost like a rite of passage. 

Besides concerts, the concurrent UNLTD festival also provides artist interviews, lectures and workshops, as well as a programme for kids. There are even open-air concerts and guided hikes up on the mountain pastures at La Chaux! Audiences can attend masterclasses and open rehearsals to see what happens behind the scenes with rising stars and emerging talents.

Verbier Festival AcademyPhoto credit: © Silvia Laurent

Verbier Festival was established in 1994 and has consistently attracted world-class musicians, conductors and composers-in-residence ever since. This year sees Martha Argerich, Mischa Maisky, Yunchan Lim, Esa-Pekka Salonen, Evgeny Kissin, Simon Rattle and many more great artists on the main stage tackling monumental works of the classical canon.

UNLTD Festival

Alongside the main festival programme, the UNLTD Festival is also running. This is a programme of talks, poetry, art and concerts that take place in unusual locations around Verbier. From DJs in cafes to plays for children or buskers up mountains, these additional acts give a real depth to the festival. 

Getting to Verbier Festival in the Swiss Alps

Verbier is a beautiful Alpine village in the Swiss Alps in Canton Valais. During the winter months, it’s a popular ski resort, but during the Verbier Festival in summer, it’s almost unrecognisable from its winter appearance, with its lush green surroundings.

Verbier Festival outdoorsPhoto credit: © Lucien Grandjean

You can reach it easily by train from many major Swiss cities or airports. If you’re driving, it’s good to keep in mind that it’s around 160 kilometres from Geneva and Bern. It’s also accessible by cable car from Le Châble. During the festival, there’s a free shuttle bus to take festival attendees to the various festival venues in Verbier.

Book your Verbier Festival tickets

Book your Verbier Festival tickets on the Verbier Festival website and plan your visit to one of the most picturesque and high-altitude classical music festivals on earth!

Verbier Festival Mikhail Pletnev

Verbier Festival Swiss AlpsPhoto credit: © Lucien Grandjean

Thumb photo: © FrancescaSagramoso, courtesy of Verbier Festival

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