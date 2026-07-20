Venoge Festival is the largest open-air summer music festival in the Gros de Vaud and Lausanne regions, attracting around 40.000 music fans each year. Venoge Festival happens in Canton Vaud, with towering artists of the hiphop, rap and electronic dance music genres. The festival features over 50 concerts across four days, taking place on two separate concert stages.

Venoge Festival takes place in Penthaz, a small village near the Jura mountains. Since it's located in a canton where French is the main language, French and Swiss acts are a very important part of the festival. The Venoge Festival, as an open-air event, is set amidst impressive natural surroundings near the mountains, offering a unique experience in all weather conditions.

Photo: © Venoge Festival

Venoge Festival line-up 2026

Here are just a few main artist names in the line-up for the 2026 edition of Venoge Festival: