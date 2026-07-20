Venoge Festival
Header photo: © Venoge Festival / Davide Gostoli
Venoge Festival
Venoge Festival is the largest open-air summer music festival in the Gros de Vaud and Lausanne regions, attracting around 40.000 music fans each year. Venoge Festival happens in Canton Vaud, with towering artists of the hiphop, rap and electronic dance music genres. The festival features over 50 concerts across four days, taking place on two separate concert stages.
Venoge Festival takes place in Penthaz, a small village near the Jura mountains. Since it's located in a canton where French is the main language, French and Swiss acts are a very important part of the festival. The Venoge Festival, as an open-air event, is set amidst impressive natural surroundings near the mountains, offering a unique experience in all weather conditions.
Photo: © Venoge Festival
Venoge Festival line-up 2026
Here are just a few main artist names in the line-up for the 2026 edition of Venoge Festival:
- David Guetta
- Afrojack
- Synapso
- PLK
- Josman
- L2B
- La Mano 1.9
- Genezio
- Nono La Grinta
- And many more
Market stalls, band merchandise and family fun
Visitors to the festival can stroll around the network of stalls and food stands. Festivalgoers might even like to purchase band t-shirts at the festival merchandising stand as a keepsake of their favourite bands.
Children are welcome at the festival; in fact, the last day of the festival is typically known as Pop & Family Day. The four-day multi-pass now includes a kids' rate and a teens' rate. Children under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult at all times, however.
Photo: © Venoge Festival / Davide Gostoli
Plan your journey to the Venoge Festival grounds
The festival grounds are conveniently reachable by public transport from other Swiss cities. Being close to the city of Lausanne, there are multiple rail connections from all over Switzerland.
Get your Venoge Festival tickets
Get your tickets on the Venoge Festival website. Single-day entrance tickets start at 82 Swiss francs. Multi-day passes are also available, along with VIP packages that include a range of perks and extras. There's no camping at the festival, but the festival website provides numerous recommendations for hotels.
Photo: © Venoge Festival / Thomas Ebert
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