Witness incredible feats of athletic ability at the Tour De Suisse this June throughout all of Switzerland. With a generous mix of time trails, hilly stages, high mountains and more, this is an arduous bike tour.

Biking through Switzerland

The Tour De Suisse finishes about two weeks before the Tour De France, and it is seen as an ideal test before the Tour de France in July. The route for 2026 is unique because, while there are fewer Alpine passes for competitors to complete than in the French Tour, there is an enormous amount of altitude that must be conquered.

The competitors will have a chance to prove themselves as they face the difficult mountain stages of Villars-sur-Ollon, Leukerbad and La Punt. Hopefully, the weather will remain pleasant for the cyclists and tourists!

Stage plan for the Tour De Suisse

The stage plan for men is as follows: