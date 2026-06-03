Tour De Suisse
Tour De Suisse
Witness incredible feats of athletic ability at the Tour De Suisse this June throughout all of Switzerland. With a generous mix of time trails, hilly stages, high mountains and more, this is an arduous bike tour.
Biking through Switzerland
The Tour De Suisse finishes about two weeks before the Tour De France, and it is seen as an ideal test before the Tour de France in July. The route for 2026 is unique because, while there are fewer Alpine passes for competitors to complete than in the French Tour, there is an enormous amount of altitude that must be conquered.
The competitors will have a chance to prove themselves as they face the difficult mountain stages of Villars-sur-Ollon, Leukerbad and La Punt. Hopefully, the weather will remain pleasant for the cyclists and tourists!
Stage plan for the Tour De Suisse
The stage plan for men is as follows:
- Stage 1: June 17 - Sondrio, (Italy) (129,4 km)
- Stage 2: June 18 - Locarno (177 km)
- Stage 3: June 19 - Bad Ragaz (195,6 km)
- Stage 4: June 20 - Aarburg (193,2 km)
- Stage 5: June 21 - Villars-sur-Ollon (183,5 km)
Activities for visitors
While the route for the Tour De Suisse is for professional cyclists, there are a lot of activities for cycling enthusiasts. Viewers can visit the fan area known as The Village after the daily race, where they can participate in events, competitions, giveaways and much more. There is also the Bike Expo, which consists of an exhibition of a plethora of cycling activities and cycling products.
Moreover, there is a Kids Race and Kids World that contains races, exciting bike courses and fun activities, perfect for families with children.
Attend the Tour De Suisse
Interested in viewing professional cycling while experiencing the various cities of Switzerland? Check the official Tour De Suisse website for more information on the VIP experience, how to access the sites via public transportation and all further news.