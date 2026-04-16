TNW Conference 2021 is about the future of technology and the potential of deep learning. On September 30 and October 1, 2021, over 24.500 digital partners will join together and discuss the latest in new global technology. This year, the 15th edition of the flagship TNW Conference 2021, you can go in-person and / or online.

TNW Conference 2021 - A leading tech and business event

TNW Conference is an award-winning festival of technology in the stunning setting of Amsterdam. The event offers two days of business, knowledge sharing and the best time you’ll ever have. TNW Conference has become one of Europe’s premier technology events. The 15th edition of the event will bring 24.500 innovators, clients and visionaries together under one roof. Visitors include entrepreneurs, developers, marketing managers, CEOs and policymakers.

TNW Conference had its first conference in 2006, and since then has proven itself as the forum that gathers together technology agents driving new innovations in business. The festival was called “the most intimate technology festival on the planet” by CNBC. The areas TNW explores are diverse and wide-ranging, which is why it’s Europe’s leading tech festival. From groundbreaking AI to new entrepreneurs, the event pushes the boundaries of technology to new ground.

Take in the new age of technology

The TNW Conference 2021 gathers together some of the foremost speakers to bring the attendees new insights into where technology is headed. The line-up at TNW consists of world-class orators, tech executives, top-tier investors and promising startups.