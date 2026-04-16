TNW Conference 2021
TNW Conference 2021
TNW Conference 2021 is about the future of technology and the potential of deep learning. On September 30 and October 1, 2021, over 24.500 digital partners will join together and discuss the latest in new global technology. This year, the 15th edition of the flagship TNW Conference 2021, you can go in-person and / or online.
TNW Conference 2021 - A leading tech and business event
TNW Conference is an award-winning festival of technology in the stunning setting of Amsterdam. The event offers two days of business, knowledge sharing and the best time you’ll ever have. TNW Conference has become one of Europe’s premier technology events. The 15th edition of the event will bring 24.500 innovators, clients and visionaries together under one roof. Visitors include entrepreneurs, developers, marketing managers, CEOs and policymakers.
TNW Conference had its first conference in 2006, and since then has proven itself as the forum that gathers together technology agents driving new innovations in business. The festival was called “the most intimate technology festival on the planet” by CNBC. The areas TNW explores are diverse and wide-ranging, which is why it’s Europe’s leading tech festival. From groundbreaking AI to new entrepreneurs, the event pushes the boundaries of technology to new ground.
Take in the new age of technology
The TNW Conference 2021 gathers together some of the foremost speakers to bring the attendees new insights into where technology is headed. The line-up at TNW consists of world-class orators, tech executives, top-tier investors and promising startups.
Five main stages will tie together inspiring keynotes from bestselling authors, futurists, entrepreneurs and tech leaders. Attendees can participate in roundtable discussions and influencer sessions that cover the content creation process of many wide-ranging subjects like AI, Growth hacking, Cloud, VR, Fintech, Data, Branding, Media, Product Development, Funding and much more.
Keynote speakers at TNW Conference 2021
Some of the speakers announced for the event so far include:
- Jitse Groen, Founder & CEO, Justeat Takeaway.com
- Hannah Murphy, Technology Correspondent, The Financial Times
- SC Moatti, Managing Partner, Mighty Capital
- Robert Erdmann, Senior Scientist & Full Professor at the Rijksmuseum & The University of Amsterdam
- Spenser Skates, Founder & CEO, Amplitude
- Joost Rietveld, Global VP Operations, Too Good to Go
- William Zeng, Head of Quantum Research, Goldman Sachs
- Tracey Follows, CEO, Futuremade
- Tom Raftery, Global VP, SAP
Conference tracks at TNW Conference 2021
The TNW Conference 2021 will be spread across five unique tracks: from AI to design, e-commerce, sustainability, branding and transport, there will always be a track to suit your interests. The globally renowned speaker lineup and engaging content will be fused with an immersive in-person and / or digital networking experience, presentations and workshops throughout the conference.
A selection of tickets is available to suit any type of attendee, whether they are looking to gain new insights through speakers, make business connections, or network with top executives. Join the 15th edition of the flagship TNW Conference 2021, in-person and / or online.
Get tickets to TNW Conference 2021 now!
Whether you are a budding entrepreneur, marketing guru, inventor, innovation lead, CEO, designer or developer, the TNW Conference 2021 is tailor-made to help you understand the future of technology and to gain valuable insights that can change how we innovate.
You can book your TNW Conference 2021 tickets on the conference website. Whether you're attending to gain knowledge and inspiration or to meet new business contacts, TNW has the perfect ticket for your needs.